Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LAHC Hosts 19Th Annual Turkey Drive To Support Local Families In Need


2025-11-13 09:46:33
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities will host its 19th Annual Turkey Drive on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robichaud High School, 3601 Janet St., Dearborn Heights.

The event is open to the public and first come, first served.

Each year, LAHC's Turkey Drive provides thousands of local families with turkeys and essential food items to help them enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.

This community effort is made possible through the generosity of local sponsors, volunteers, and partners.

“The Turkey Drive is one of our most heartfelt annual traditions,” said Wassim Mahfouz, LAHC chief executive officer.“Together, we can ensure that every family in our community has the opportunity to gather around a meal and celebrate the season of gratitude.”

Community members, businesses, and sponsors are invited to support the initiative through financial contributions or in-kind donations.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, and every dollar raised helps provide food and hope to local households.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit .

About LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities

Founded in 1982 in Dearborn, Mich., LAHC began as an athletic organization and has since grown into a nonprofit serving more than 50,000+ individuals annually. LAHC provides youth development, scholarship programs, mental health services, food access, workforce and digital literacy, and leadership support for children, youth, seniors and families of all backgrounds.

EIN Presswire

