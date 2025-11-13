Global Immigration Partners Highlights Updated Market Expectations For E-2 Visa Investment Levels
No Statutory Minimum - But Strategic Investment Planning Is Essential
Although the E-2 visa requires a“substantial” investment, U.S. law does not specify a minimum dollar amount. This flexibility is designed to accommodate a wide range of businesses, from service-based startups to larger operational enterprises.
Global Immigration Partners emphasizes that adjudicating officers focus on the relationship between the investment and the total cost of the business, as well as the investor's commitment and the business's potential to create jobs in the United States.
Key considerations include:
Demonstrating that the investment is sufficient to launch and operate the business successfully;
Ensuring funds are fully committed and at risk;
Showing the business is operational or imminently operational;
Providing detailed financials that establish the business is more than marginal.
While the“right amount” varies by industry, current market trends show that many viable E-2 enterprises require investment levels that position the business for early revenue growth, operational stability, and U.S. hiring potential.
Firm Insight: Business Viability Drives Approval
“The most successful E-2 visa strategies begin with a credible business model-not a target number,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners.“We work with clients to structure investments that demonstrate genuine entrepreneurial commitment and long-term economic impact in the United States. Our role is to build cases that align the investment plan, financial documentation, and business goals into a compelling and approvable package.”
Expanded Support for Global Entrepreneurs
Global Immigration Partners has expanded its E-2 services to meet rising demand from investors in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. The firm's comprehensive service offering includes:
Strategic evaluation of investment levels and business viability
Legal structuring of U.S. entities and acquisition support
Immigration-compliant business plan development
Financial documentation and source-of-funds preparation
Consular processing, USCIS filings, and case management
Support for executives, founders, family members, and key employees
The firm's multinational presence enables seamless assistance for clients seeking to expand into the United States while maintaining operations abroad.
About Global Immigration Partners
Global Immigration Partners is an internationally recognized U.S. immigration law firm focused on investor visas, corporate immigration, and strategic mobility solutions. With offices in Washington DC, London, and Rome, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel to investors, entrepreneurs, and expanding companies worldwide. Learn more at globalimmigration.
