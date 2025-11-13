Nexalin Technology Appoints Carmi Masha Technologies Ltd. As Exclusive Distributor In Israel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment Follows Israeli Ministry of Health Approval for Nexalin's Gen-2 SYNC Device

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the“Company” or“Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFSTM) of the brain, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Carmi Masha Technologies Ltd. (“Carmi Masha”), a leading Israeli medical device distributor, to market and sell Nexalin's Gen-2 Console (“SYNC”), 15 milliamp (mA), non-invasive frequency-based neurostimulation device throughout Israel.

This agreement follows the recent regulatory approval by the Israeli Ministry of Health, authorizing the commercial sale of Nexalin's Gen-2 SYNC device in Israel for the treatment of a variety of mental health disorders, such as insomnia, depression, and anxiety. Nexalin and Carmi Masha also plan to explore potential future applications of the technology in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), Alzheimer's disease, and other forms of dementia as part of the Company's ongoing global clinical initiatives. Under the terms of the agreement, Carmi Masha will lead all sales, marketing, and clinical education efforts in Israel, as well as manage the importation, registration, and distribution of Nexalin's SYNC device across hospitals, clinics, and private treatment centers.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated,“We are pleased to partner with Carmi Masha Technologies, a company with deep experience in introducing innovative neuro and medical technologies to the Israeli market. With regulatory approval now secured, this exclusive agreement enables us to rapidly initiate commercial activities in Israel and begin providing patients and healthcare providers access to our non-invasive, drug-free technology. This partnership represents another step forward in our broader strategy to expand Nexalin's global footprint in high-value international markets, as well as strengthen our footprint across the Middle East.”

Mr. Alex Harel, CEO of Carmi Masha Technologies Ltd., commented,“We are excited to collaborate with Nexalin to introduce this innovative neurostimulation platform to Israel. Nexalin's SYNC device offers a safe, non-invasive solution that aligns perfectly with the growing demand for effective, drug-free treatments for mental health disorders. We look forward to working with Nexalin to bring this important therapy to patients across the country.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic frequency-based medical technology to treat mental health issues. Evidence indicates Nexalin's neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its Gen-2 and Gen-3 next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman, and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

