Four SPR® Abstracts Honored With Awards At 24Th Annual ASRA Pain Meeting

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR will have a significant presence at the upcoming annual ASRA Pain Medicine Meeting in Austin, Texas. A total of eight abstracts featuring the SPR SPRINTPNS System will be shared, including four award winners to be spotlighted from November 13-15.

Results from a five-year cross-sectional follow-up survey presenting durable, multidimensional relief with 60-day SPRINT PNS for patients with low back pain has been selected as a Best of Meeting Abstract along with three additional President's Choice Awards featuring outcome data addressing low back pain, postoperative knee pain, and occipital head pain.

“It is exciting to see the level of interest and recognition for several of our ongoing clinical programs here at ASRA,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR.“The five-year data evaluating sustained pain relief and durability, combined with our recently published RESET trial comparing SPRINT PNS outcomes versus Standard Interventional Management present a strong case for SPRINT PNS playing a key role in the optimal treatment continuum and being considered as a first-line PNS treatment option.”

Best of Meeting Abstract:



Durable Outcomes of Percutaneous 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Low Back Pain: A 5-Year Cross-Sectional Follow-up Survey 79% (476/603) of participants avoided use of additional interventions entirely (such as surgery, permanent implant, and RFA) due to long-term improvements of pain and other domains of patient wellness after SPRINT PNS

President's Choice Awards:



60-Day PNS vs. Standard Interventional Management for Chronic Low Back Pain: RESET RCT 6-Month Results

Percutaneous 60-Day PNS Relieves Postoperative Pain and Pain Interference After Total Knee Arthroplasty 12 Months After Treatment 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Provides Durable Relief from Occipital Head Pain: 12-Month Outcomes from a Prospective, Single-Arm Study



About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNSTMoption uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain - without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only. For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT®PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR's Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients' lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life

