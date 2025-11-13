The Seventh Concept Returns With Its Flagship 1-On-1 Basketball Experience -ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0 In Dubai

Under the patronage of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai's celebrated 1-on-1 basketball event makes its comeback on 15 November at Nshama Town Square as part of the Dubai 30×30 Fitness Challenge.

Dubai, UAE - Building on the success of its inaugural edition, ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0 will bring together basketball enthusiasts, elite athletes and community members on 15 November at Nshama Town Square. With global sports brand ANTA returning as Title Sponsor for a second consecutive year, the event underscores its growing momentum and ambition in the region.

Held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and incorporated into the Dubai 30×30 Fitness Challenge, ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0 positions itself as more than just a tournament - it is a cultural-sports initiative designed to engage communities across the city. Nshama's Town Square community was selected as a strategic venue partner, reflecting Dubai's vision of integrating wellness and active living into community spaces. As one of the city's most dynamic-mixed-use neighborhoods, it provides the perfect backdrop for the streetball energy and community spirit that define the urban pulse of ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0.

“We take great pride in developing and delivering IP sports and wellness events, and ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0 is a clear statement of that commitment,” said Amanda Bloud, Managing Partner, The Seventh Concept.“As basketball accelerates across the region and gains fresh traction, this 1-on-1 challenge captures the momentum our communities are craving - while offering our partners a strategic platform to engage meaningfully. We are advancing toward strategic regional expansion, taking this event to new markets where community sport continues to thrive,” affirms Bloud.

“Regional growth and brand relevance are at the heart of ANTA's strategy in the Middle East,” said Aarathi Mohandas, Brand Head Middle East, ANTA.“We're delighted to partner with The Seventh Concept on ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0, enabling us to connect with basketball-driven communities and support the evolution of 1-on-1 competition in this market.”

A strong roster of strategic partners will elevate the event experience for participants and spectators alike. Official food delivery partner talabat, delivering an exclusive on-court challenge that reinforces its position as the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.. Official Transportation Partner Hala, which is a joint venture between Dubai's RTA (Road & Transport Authority) and the e-hailing operator Careem, powering seamless connectivity between the city and the court, keeping players and fans moving.

Barakat, Al Jaber Optical among others each contribute to the core value of the ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0 ecosystem enhancing the overall athlete experience.

Official Medical Partners, PhysioMove renowned as one of the region's premiere physiotherapy and sports rehabilitation specialists, plays a key role in ensuring athletes are physically prepared, supported and maintain peak recovery throughout the competition. Long-standing Hydration Partners, Pocari Sweat and Mai Dubai, add to the wellness framework by keeping players in check and at their peak.

Basketball Youth Development Partner, Twenty Four Basketball Academy, will lead and oversee all aspects of the Youth & Kids' challenges, cementing its position as a leading force in player development and driving the future of youth basketball in Dubai.

ANTA Hoop Fest 2.0 is a pre-registered event with categories for Men, Women, Youth and a Skills Challenge for Kids. With the Men's filling up within hours of launch, players are urged to sign up for the remaining free-to-register categories to secure their place in the region's most awaited 1-on-1 basketball showdown.

