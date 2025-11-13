Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Participates In ICOM Dubai 2025

Dubai, UAE, 13 November 2025: For the first time, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will participate in the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), taking place from 11-17 November under the theme“The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”

Joining global experts and cultural leaders, MBRL will highlight its pioneering role in preserving knowledge heritage and advancing modern museum practices. The Library's interactive platform will showcase its Treasures of the Library Exhibition, Restoration Centre, and a selection of rare manuscripts, while spotlighting ongoing efforts in digitisation and knowledge sustainability.

On the opening day, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, delivered a keynote celebrating the UAE's rich cultural journey in literature and music. He traced the evolution of these art forms from their authentic roots in Nabati poetry and maritime chants to their modern expressions through festivals, museums, and libraries, all part of a unified cultural ecosystem that bridges authenticity and innovation.

Al Murr affirmed:“By integrating major libraries, museums, and contemporary festivals, we create a unified platform that enables music and literature to thrive in the digital age - serving as powerful tools for shaping the present and advancing the UAE's cultural future globally.”

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Foundation, added:“Our participation in ICOM Dubai 2025 reflects our commitment to preserving human heritage and making it accessible to future generations. The Library embodies Dubai's vision of a future built on knowledge, openness, and cultural dialogue.”

Among the treasures on display are the First issue of Shakespeare's Second Folio (1632), a 19th-century edition of the Indian epic Ramayana, Ibn Sina's Canon of Medicine (1025), and a rare Mamluk-era copy of Sahih al-Bukhari - each piece offering a glimpse into humanity's collective intellectual journey.

In parallel, MBRL will host an introductory tour of its landmark facility during ICOM Day on 15 November, welcoming over 150 international museum representatives in collaboration with the International Committee for Historic House Museums (DEMHIST).

Through this global platform, MBRL continues to strengthen its position as a leading knowledge and cultural destination, reinforcing Dubai's standing as a hub for global dialogue and the preservation of human heritage.

