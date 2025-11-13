Centurion One Capital Concludes Record Breaking Invitation-Only Small Cap Event To Date At The Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, held from October 24to October 29at the luxurious Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel. The Summit reached new heights this year, once again breaking all previous attendance records and attracting over $500 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). The event convened an exceptional lineup of leading CEOs, visionary founders, global growth investors and strategic partners for a series of insightful presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, high-caliber networking opportunities and world-class hospitality.

"At Centurion One Capital, we continually strive to elevate the standard of excellence," said Kia Besharat, Executive Chairman and Founder of Centurion One Capital. "The Bahamas Summit, a signature event in our Summit Series brought together world-class growth investors and a select group of companies whose insights and partnerships are driving the next wave of growth."

Opening Night Performance by Lenny Kravitz - an unforgettable kickoff to the Summit that set an energetic and inspiring tone for the days ahead. Guests gathered under the stars to enjoy a sensational performance that perfectly captured the spirit and vibrancy of The Bahamas.

VIP Dinner at Lyford Cay Club and Nightcap at the Little Club - an exclusive evening hosted in one of The Bahamas most prestigious private settings, where guests continued the evening at the iconic Little Club, where conversations carried late into the night.

Golf Experience at Albany - a unique opportunity to enjoy one of the world's premier championship courses. The day combined friendly competition and luxury hospitality, creating a memorable experience for all.

Champion Spirit Retreat - a bespoke wellness and performance session designed to inspire focus, resilience, and peak leadership mindset. Participants engaged in activities that reflected the Summit's emphasis on balance and high performance.

Moneyball Welcome Party - an incredible evening reception overlooking the ocean hosted at a private residence in Old Fort Bay. Guests enjoyed an elegant setting featuring panoramic views of the Bahamian coastline.

CEO & Founder Dinner at Marcus, Baha Mar - a sophisticated evening of culinary excellence and meaningful dialogue. Hosted in a refined beachfront setting, the dinner brought together CEOs and Founders to share insights and strengthen strategic relationships. Finale Dinner at Graycliff - a grand conclusion to the Summit hosted within Nassau's most iconic heritage estate. Guests enjoyed a world-class dining experience surrounded by Bahamian history, fine wines, and elite company. A fitting end to an extraordinary week.

Centurion One Capital extends its deepest gratitude to our sponsors and guests for once again making this year's summit an outstanding success.

Our appreciation goes to the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel for their impeccable hospitality along with Lyford Cay Club, Marcus at Baha Mar and Graycliff Restaurant for elevating the dining experience with exceptional cuisine.

Each year, our team invests significant effort, passion, and care to create a highly curated and intimate environment; one that fosters not only valuable business relationships, but genuine friendships among a remarkable group of participants. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are deeply thankful to our clients and partners for their continued trust and participation.

Looking Ahead

Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce its 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, taking place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel in the historic Yorkville neighborhood. More details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Companies may present by invitation only. For more information, please contact Shamira Kavanagh, Vice President, Operations and Events at ....

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.







