Cancambria Energy Provides Update On Board Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") today announces that Executive Chairman Dr. Christopher T. Cornelius has advised the Board of Directors of the Company of his intention to retire as Executive Chairman, effective December 31, 2025. Dr. Cornelius is expected to take a non-executive advisory role for a short period during early 2026. Dr. Cornelius, who founded CanCambria in 2017, has played a pivotal role in guiding the Company from its early stage through to its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2024. "Leading CanCambria has been one of the highlights of my career. I am exceedingly proud of what we have built and confident in the team's ability to continue advancing CanCambria's mission in the European energy sector. I look forward to seeing the Company thrive over the coming years," said Dr. Cornelius. Dr. Clarke will assume the role of Chairman of the Board on an interim basis, until the outcome of the Company's strategic partnership (or joint venture) effort is concluded and a permanent Chairman is selected, likely in Q2 2026. "On behalf of the Board and the CanCambria team, we sincerely thank Dr. Cornelius for his many years of service; notably for his vision, steadfast leadership, and unwavering focus on growing the Company," said Dr. Paul Clarke, President and CEO. "Under his tenure, CanCambria has built a top-tier asset base in Europe and created meaningful value for our shareholders. We wish him the best in his retirement and the next phase of his life. We now look forward with purpose to executing our business plan and leveraging our exceptional technical and operations expertise". About CanCambria Energy Corp. CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe. For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

