Builddirect Technologies Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call
BuildDirect Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time: 10:30 AM (PST) / 1:30 PM (EST)
Live Webinar:
The Company will host a Q&A session during the webinar.
The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at
About BuildDirect:
BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit .
For further information:
BuildDirect Investor Relations
