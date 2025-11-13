NDAA-Compliant Military Drones, Part Of The Larger Global Military Drone Market, Projected Reach $21 Billion By 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for NDAA-compliant military drones is part of the larger global military drone market, which was valued at around $15.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to over $21.81 billion by 2030. While specific revenue figures for the NDAA-compliant segment are not readily available, the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) is a driving factor in this growth because it prohibits the use of drones from certain countries for government and federally funded programs, creating a demand for compliant alternatives. This prohibition, coupled with increasing defense budgets and a growing need for surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), fuels the growth of the overall military drone market, with the compliant segment experiencing a significant shift towards domestically or allied-sourced technology. A report from Grand View Research said:“The adoption of military drones is also being propelled by technological innovations that enhance operational capabilities, such as improved sensor systems, high-resolution cameras, advanced avionics, and seamless integration with real-time data networks such as 5G. These technological advancements enable drones to perform a variety of critical missions, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, and precision strikes with increased accuracy and efficiency, thereby driving the military drone industry.” Active Companies in the markets today include Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

Grand View Research continued;“Additionally, the strategic importance of drones in modern warfare, with their ability to conduct multi-domain operations and swarm tactics, is leading to increased military procurement and modernization programs. Governments worldwide are recognizing the cost-effectiveness of unmanned systems compared to traditional manned aircraft, which motivates substantial investments to expand military drone fleets. The Asia-Pacific region, especially countries such as India and China, is witnessing rapid growth due to ongoing defense modernization initiatives and rising regional security concerns, making it one of the fastest-growing markets for military drones in the coming years. These combined factors create a dynamic and expanding market landscape for military drone industry.” It concluded:“North America military drone market dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 39% in 2024, driven by the growing need for efficient and rapid delivery of supplies and equipment in military operations. Military drones are increasingly being utilized for transporting critical supplies, equipment, and medical aid to remote or combat zones where traditional supply chains face challenges. Militaries seek to streamline and optimize their supply chains, the demand for drones in logistics is expected to surge, driving robust growth in this segment. The adoption of autonomous aerial cargo systems is also being accelerated by defense modernization programs worldwide.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) Secures Second Major Order from Fortune 50 Telecommunications Company to Expand NDAA-Compliant Heavy Lift Drone Fleet - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced a second purchase order (“PO”) from a Fortune 50 telecommunications company. Under this agreement, Draganfly will deliver multiple units of its Commander 3XL platform integrated with Unmanned Systems & Solutions Inc. (“USaS”) LEAP® tether system. This order marks a major expansion and standardization of the customer's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant drone fleet for emergency management and post-disaster telecommunication support.

The order leverages Draganfly's NDAA multi-mission Commander 3XL drone combined with USaS's proven tethered-power and communications infrastructure to enable persistent aerial operations. The LEAP® tethered system provides continuous power and high-bandwidth data connectivity, significantly extending mission endurance and enhancing operational resilience. Together, these technologies create a robust solution for critical-mission environments such as emergency response, telecommunications infrastructure restoration, and first-responder support in disrupted environments.

“This second order validates the performance and reliability of Draganfly's NDAA-compliant Drone Systems for disaster recovery, logistics, and communications support,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.“By integrating USaS's tether technology, we're able to deliver a solution that provides continuous flight capability for missions demanding persistent coverage and secure communication links.”

Paul Corry, Chief Executive Officer of USaS, said,“Our LEAP® tethered system was built for agencies and operators who require extended-duration aerial assets. Partnering with Draganfly allows us to bring this capability to a proven, mission-ready platform and expand the impact of tethered operations in both emergency response and communications maintenance.”

This collaboration underscores Draganfly's long history of integrating specialized technologies to enhance mission performance across public safety, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It reinforces the Company's commitment to adaptable, interoperable solutions designed to meet the complex operational demands of its customers.

Other developments in the drone/defense/military industries include:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader delivering software-enabled disruptive autonomous systems, recently announced a collaboration with OpenJAUS, LLC., a leader in middleware software solutions for unmanned and robotic systems, to integrate the JAUS standard into AV_HaloTM Command, a first-of-its-kind cross-architecture software solution for controlling uncrewed systems (UxS).

The collaboration integrates AV_Halo Command's modular software and suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) with the OpenJAUS software development kit (SDK), creating a unified, open-standards framework for rapid UxS and control system integration. The integration extends AV_Halo compatibility to seamlessly incorporate JAUS-compliant assets, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate their platforms faster and more easily.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently announced that its board of directors has elected John Greene corporate vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 7, 2026. He will report to Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president.

Greene will succeed Ken Crews, who has announced his intent to leave the company, effective Feb. 20, 2026, to pursue other interests. Crews will remain the company's CFO through Jan. 7. Once Greene joins the company, Crews will serve in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

“John is a seasoned finance executive with a distinguished record of global leadership and deep experience across complex, highly regulated industries,” said Warden.“He has consistently managed strategic capital deployment, operational discipline, and shareholder value creation. We are excited to welcome him to Northrop Grumman and look forward to his leadership as we navigate a dynamic market with significant opportunities for growth.”

General Dynamics NASSCO, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), recently announced that it has been awarded $1.7 billion for the construction of T-AO 215 and T-AO 216. The ships are part of NASSCO's current multi-ship contract from the U.S. Navy for the construction of up to eight additional John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers (T-AO 214 through 221).

“The T-AO program holds significant importance to the men and women of NASSCO and is one we take great pride in – it's the longest running Navy production series in NASSCO history,” said Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO.“The timely funding for these two ships will act to stabilize the workforce by sustaining an important backlog and prevent future layoffs. Our entire NASSCO team is honored to continue to support the critical national security mission of the U.S. Navy.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security, and global markets, recently announced that its Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) for Hypersonic Systems located in Crane, Indiana, is on schedule to be fully mission capable by the end of 2026. The state-of-the-art facility is now under roof, and work is progressing rapidly to finalize equipment-bearing foundations and erect interior structures.

Kratos' IPIF, which is estimated to cost more than $50 million once complete, is designed and purpose-built for rapid, affordable preparation of experimental payloads to significantly boost the tempo of flight testing for next-generation hypersonic systems and technologies and to accelerate the development of new and advanced weapons systems.

