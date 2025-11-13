Experience The Future Of Beauty And Wellness At Questex's Be+Well New York Show March 8-10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Fresh Take for Hair + Skin + Body Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show New York, the fusion of two iconic industry brands - The International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC), announces registration is now open for the mega-show. The ultimate one-stop destination for beauty and wellness professionals will take place at the Javits Center in New York City, March 8-10, 2026. Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show is a united event community designed to empower hair + skin + body professionals. With expanded offerings, the addition of fitness and wellness exhibitors, and increased education on topics that elevate your craft, Be+Well New York is the must-attend event of 2026 for beauty and wellness professionals!

Attendees may register to attend the Show by clicking here.

“Be+Well New York launches at the exact moment our industry needs it," said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. "As beauty, spa, wellness, and fitness converge into integrated client experiences, professionals need a platform that reflects that reality. Be+Well delivers master-level education, access to 650+ exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations, and a community of professionals who think beyond traditional boundaries. Whether you're an independent salon, spa, or club practitioner perfecting your craft or a multi-location leader scaling your business, Be+Well provides the comprehensive platform this evolved industry demands.”

Check out what's new at the 2026 Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show New York:



FITNESS + WELLNESS JOIN THE FAMILY ! As part of the new holistic approach, fitness and wellness professionals, brands, and leading speakers, will be part of the Show's robust offerings.



SHOP THE NEIGHBORHOODS The Show will feature a new layout consisting of neighborhoods that bring communities of buyers and sellers together and blur the lines between traditional beauty, spa and wellness for the ultimate educational and shopping experience. Neighborhoods include Hair & Salon Essentials; Spa & Wellness; Nails, Cosmetics, Brows & Lashes; Business & Education District; Retail Zone; What's New For You Zone and NEW! TechZone.



ROBUST EDUCATION TRACKS With even more expert-led sessions across multiple specialized tracks, attendees will discover trends, techniques, fresh perspectives, and actionable strategies to elevate both their craft and their career.



Spa/Wellness/Fitness Program Tracks include Business Growth & Leadership, Strategic Profitability, Science-Backed Skincare, Holistic Wellness Integration Fitness & Human Performance and Marketing, Branding & Digital Mastery

Beauty Program Tracks include Hands-On Workshops, Hair Techniques & Trends and Makeup & Nail, Lash, Brow Enhancements



TOP TALENT New and featured speakers include :





Wellness/Fitness/Spa





Dr. Arlene Strugar, Founder & Research Scientist, Healuxe NeuroSkinGlow





Nick Ovenden, President, GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness





Monique Blake, WellBEing Educator + Spa Strategist, BEspoke Well Global, LLC





Jake McLendon, VP of Group Fitness, Crunch Fitness Corporate





Savanna Boda, Licensed Esthetician / Med spa Owner / Social media influencer, Savanna Boda Aesthetics Terri Wojak, Esthetician, Author, Aesthetics Exposed Education



Beauty



Candy Shaw,“ The Balay Lama" and founder of Sunlights Balayage



Asil Simsek, TRUSS Global Ambassador and educator



Bernadette Thompson, Celebrity manicurist and nail artist Tracey Hughes, Hall of Fame Hairstylist





CAN'T MISS BRANDS RETURN





Top-tier exhibitors including Dyson Inc., ULTA Beauty, Beauty Quest Group Brands (RUSK and aquage), Celluma, CHI by Farouk Systems, Christine Valmy, Circadia, COSGRAM, Eminence, Farmhouse Fresh, Hattori Hanzo, Hydrafacial, Italwax, Kanar / Cree, L3VEL3, LightStim, Repechage, Turbo Power, and Zemits

Where innovation meets beauty - experience the power of Dyson on the Glam & Glow Stage exclusively at Be+Well NY.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 8: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 9: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 10: 10:30am – 3:30pm

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in Las Vegas, June 27-29, 2026, and in Florida August 30-31, 2026.

For more information on Be+Well New York, visit .

About Be+Well

Be+Well is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, wellness, and fitness industry. Be+Well Media and Events includes Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events-to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit

About QUESTEX

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Brokaw

...