Carahsoft And Partners Showcase HPC, AI/ML, Data Center And EDU Solutions At Supercomputing On November 16-21, 2025, In St. Louis Missouri

LEARN:

The 37th annual SC Conference will assemble more than 14,000 computing professionals from across the globe to examine the latest developments in high performance computing and related disciplines. This year's theme, HPC Ignites, highlights the innovation and creativity driving advancement throughout the high-performance computing community.

The five-day program includes keynote and plenary sessions, invited talks, panels, tutorials and workshops, bringing together scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers and developers to learn, collaborate and exchange ideas. This year's keynote address, Gigatrends: The Exponential Forces Shaping Our Digital Future, will be presented by Thomas Koulopoulos, futurist, author, podcaster and investor. The session will explore the exponential forces shaping the 21st century and provide a framework to help attendees understand and navigate the disruption and opportunities these forces create.

ATTEND:

Sunday-Friday, November 16-21, 2025

America's Center Convention Complex

701 Convention Plaza

Saint Louis, MO 63101

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 30 partners will showcase AI/ML, Data Center, EDU and more solutions at SC25. Stop by the Carahsoft team in booth #801 and connect with Carahsoft's vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at SC25: