Sunny Deol Snaps At Paparazzi For Invading Privacy, Says“Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai”

The reserved and gracious Sunny Deol was back in news for being angry with the paparazzi. From a video circulated on the Internet, the star reportedly confronted some photographers who were trailing the actor and videotaping him against his will.

Sunny Deol Snaps at Paparazzi for Invading Privacy

In it, Sunny Deol was seen downright angry confronting the pesky pap for recording him. He was heard saying,“Sharam nahi aati? Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai!”a huge insult that soon became trending all over social media. Some fanatics endorsed him while others were somewhat debatable on, If the actor went too far.

This was reportedly at a prominent restaurant in Mumbai, and the international fame from Bollywood for several photographers was the event they were there to capture in the hopes that a few photos would sell. Witnesses state that the paps continued to shoot after being asked to stop, which led to Sunny losing it.

Mixed Reactions Online

There have been mixed reactions inside the video. Some social networkers vehemently backed Sunny Deol in his stand for privacy, while others weighed in saying his tone was rough and uncalled for. Commenting:“He's right, celebrities are humans too” and“Respect personal space” flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Some, however, argued that public interest in such public lives is a full-time job, as instant viral content maintains higher intensity these days. The debate has rekindled discussions about the thin line between journalism and intrusion in celebrity culture.