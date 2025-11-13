Mangoceuticals Shares Soar Pre-Market After Partnering With Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk To Sell Obesity Drugs
Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX) jumped 23% in the pre-market session on Thursday after the telehealth company announced the launch of programs that provide direct access to authentic weight loss medicines from drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
The company said that it has launched two programs called MangoRx Direct and PeachesRx Direct to provide access to Lilly's Zepbound and Novo's Wegovy medicines.
The obesity medications will be made available to both MangoRx and PeachesRx customers through Eli Lilly's LillyDirect Self-Pay Pharmacy Solutions and Novo Nordisk's NovoCare Pharmacy.
