Air India crash report rules out pilot blame
(MENAFN) The Indian government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the initial investigation into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad does not assign blame to the pilot.
The June 2025 crash claimed 270 lives, including 12 crew members and 229 passengers. The Dreamliner aircraft had just taken off when it lost altitude and slammed into a medical college dormitory, leaving only one survivor.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting the probe, which, as India’s solicitor general emphasized, is not intended to assign fault but rather to determine the causes of the accident and prevent future tragedies.
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea from the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was commanding the flight. The petitioner requested an independent investigation, arguing that the preliminary AAIB findings, which mentioned possible “human error,” overlooked evidence suggesting a potential electrical or systems malfunction.
The government reassured the court that the investigation is being carried out in line with international civil aviation standards, noting that there is a clear framework under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) conventions guiding such inquiries.
