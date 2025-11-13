Purposeful Trips Of A Lifetime In Far-Flung Destinations Trending For 2026, As Revealed By New Survey Of TRAVELSAVERS Canada Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travellers Will Treat Themselves to Upscale, Personalized Experiences While Seeking Convenience and Comfort

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With bucket-list adventures, all-inclusive luxury, and immersive journeys on the rise, travellers in 2026 will put their passions first. From the timeless appeal of Europe to the captivating pull of Asia, a new survey of advisors affiliated with TRAVELSAVERS Canada predicts globetrotters will pursue visits to novel destinations as well as deeper meaning in their travels.

Eternal Europe and Alluring Asia Appeal for 2026

Europe will reign supreme in 2026 as its compelling combination of history, culture and charm beckons travellers. Italy is predicted to be the year's top destination, with Portugal and Greece finishing in the top five. The expansion of direct flights from Canada to destinations such as Porto, Naples and Catania is helping satisfy the sizable demand for European trips.

Travellers are venturing beyond the typical continental hot spots. Eastern Europe – which placed second in the trending destination category – is building momentum for 2026. The region is gaining notice due to fewer crowds and greater affordability. As travellers increasingly opt for destination dupes, Eastern Europe's sights are strong substitutes for their better-known Western Europe counterparts.

Travellers are also turning their focus to Asia. Japan took the top spot in the trending destination category for 2026, boosted by its rich cultural immersion opportunities. With capacity in Japan limited, Thailand, Vietnam, and Bali are also experiencing a wave of popularity with travellers.

“We're seeing an appetite for longer-haul trips to explore less obvious, more culturally diverse destinations,” said Jane Clementino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TRAVELSAVERS Canada.“Our clients look forward to making memories with their families and friends and once committed, typically opt for all the bells and whistles of a luxury experience to make their vacations extra special.”

Travel Styles on the Rise for the Coming Year

Advisors named all-inclusive travel as next year's top travel style, with demand taking off for several reasons. All-inclusive resorts are an effortless choice for relaxation-minded travellers. The experience is easy to plan and budget for, as most costs are incurred before departure.

All-inclusives are shifting upmarket with high-end dining, wellness services and cultural experiences. These changes are attracting younger travellers in addition to traditional guests such as families and couples. Given the upswing in consumer popularity, global hotel brands are increasingly investing in all-inclusive product.

“With so many options for all-inclusives in so many parts of the world, travellers need guidance to choose the right resort for their needs,” Clementino said.“That's where the expertise of a travel advisor comes in. Savvy consumers know that travelling with the guidance of an advisor results in a superior trip.”

Active and adventure travel, river cruising, family travel, and luxury travel rounded out the top five travel styles for 2026.

Bucket-list travel was the top emerging trend, with multiple factors inspiring travellers to pursue their dream trips. From the thrill of exploring new destinations to the joy of creating lasting memories, travellers are embracing an intentional approach to their journeys. Whether it's the excitement of finally achieving a long-held travel goal or the desire for a fresh perspective, these rare adventures offer a renewed sense of purpose.

Home-style accommodations, personalized experiences, authentic travel, and vacations that are off the beaten path complete the top five list of emerging trends. Travellers today crave a meaningful connection with their destination and its culture, which is driving the popularity of customized, genuine experiences.

“In 2026, Canadians will expand their horizons,” Clementino said.“They're looking for destinations that are rich in history with exotic cuisine and authentic yet upscale accommodations. When an advisor tailors a trip to their client's budget and preferences, as only they can do, the result is memories that last a lifetime.”

Emerging Travel Preferences for 2026



Proud Pioneers – Fueled by social media and FOMO, people want to be the first in their crowd to discover the latest destination or development. Exotic adventures are trending as a result. Cruisers are requesting the newest, biggest ships as well as itineraries that visit cruise lines' exclusive private islands.

Up Close and Personal – Not content to be sightseers, travellers are immersing themselves in local experiences. They want to get to know their destination and its culture on a human level. Travellers are also seeking experiences that align perfectly with their passions. Think foodies indulging in haute cuisine and food truck fare, astrotourists observing phenomena like eclipses, and sports fans venturing to Italy for February's Winter Olympics.

Treat Yourself Travel – Travellers have decided they're worth the splurge and are upscaling their vacation plans. As people prioritize spending money on experiences, not material goods, they're treating themselves to wish-list trips with all the bonuses. That might be an extraordinary journey like an African safari or Antarctica expedition, a suite in a five-star hotel, a cruise on a luxury line, or a private tour with a car and driver. Unpack and Unwind – The convenience and value of all-inclusive resorts is resonating with travellers looking for a stress-free getaway. All-inclusive enthusiasts are also migrating from land to sea, with an upswing in ocean and river cruise bookings from travellers who have opted for resorts in the past. Others seeking the comforts of home are booking suites and villas in larger numbers, complete with kitchens and living spaces.

2026 Travel Advisor Survey Results

Top Destinations

ItalyDominican RepublicPortugalRiviera MayaGreece

Top Trending Destinations

JapanEastern EuropeMoroccoDubai/EmiratesTürkiye

Top Travel Styles

All-inclusive travelActive/adventure travelRiver cruisingFamily travelLuxury travel

Top Emerging Trends

Bucket-list/to-do tripsHome-style accommodationsPersonalized experiencesAuthentic travelOff-the-beaten-path/exotic travel

Advisors from TRAVELSAVERS Canada agency affiliates participated in the survey between Oct. 16 and Nov. 4, 2025. To find a TRAVELSAVERS Canada advisor near you, visit .

About TRAVELSAVERS Canada

TRAVELSAVERS Canada is a leading travel marketing organization with a 25-year legacy of supporting independent agencies. Through its significant buying power, TRAVELSAVERS Canada advisors are able to offer clients inspirational travel experiences at the best value. With a reputation for excellence, TRAVELSAVERS Canada equips its community of leisure and corporate agencies to maximize sales and profits with cutting-edge products and services. TRAVELSAVERS Canada fosters a supportive community where advisor success is celebrated through strong partnerships, award-winning marketing, innovative technology, continuous learning, networking events, and personalized coaching. TRAVELSAVERS Canada champions travel professionals and empowers advisors to succeed.

Travel professionals interested in learning more about joining TRAVELSAVERS Canada can visit

