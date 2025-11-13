Champion Safe Highlights Explosive 92% Year-To-Date Growth At Safesource Pennsylvania

Provo, UT, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company (championsafe ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, proudly recognizes SafeSource USA for its outstanding 92% year-to-date growth in 2025, based on orders placed with Champion Safe Company compared to 2024. The surge follows SafeSource's 2024 acquisition and enhancement of Champion's Lewisberry, PA facility - now operating as SafeSource PA - and underscores the retailer's rapid expansion across the Northeast.





SafeSource USA, a fourth-generation safe and vault door retailer, has been a trusted Champion retail partner since 2013. Known for their unmatched expertise in safe rigging, delivery, and installation - a family trade dating back to 1894 - SafeSource has built a reputation for professionalism, product knowledge, and first-class customer service. With state-of-the-art showrooms in both New York and Pennsylvania, the company has become the largest multi-brand safe retailer in the Northeast.

Driving that success is SafeSource's innovative approach to marketing and customer engagement. The company has become a digital leader in the safe industry, leveraging strong social media followings, creative video content, and educational marketing campaigns that help customers make informed buying decisions. This commitment to both outreach and education has fueled sales growth across all categories and strengthened SafeSource's leadership position in the marketplace.

“We are proud to represent this iconic brand,” said Paul Ousey, CEO of SafeSource USA.“The unique and robust quality of Champion Safes sells itself. When we educate our customers on the different manners of safe manufacturing and allow them to compare - Champion Safes consistently prove superior in strength, security, fire protection, and beauty. The steel plate door construction, arch door design, and additional security plate position these safes in the top echelon of best-in-class security. Combine that with the finishes and thoughtful interiors, and it's no surprise they're among our best sellers. Our tagline says it best - Seek Quality at the Source!”

Champion Safe Company CEO Tom Mihalek commended SafeSource's success and growth trajectory, saying:“SafeSource's explosive growth in Pennsylvania is a reflection of what happens when craftsmanship meets customer commitment. Paul and his team bring over a century of expertise to this business, and their results speak for themselves. We couldn't ask for a stronger partner representing the Champion name in the Northeast.”

SafeSource PA has become a cornerstone for homeowners, collectors, and businesses seeking high-security protection for firearms, valuables, and documents. The Lewisberry showroom showcases Champion's full lineup of premium safes, offering customers an unparalleled opportunity to see, compare, and learn firsthand what true quality looks like.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

