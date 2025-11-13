MRSN Stock Soars Over 200% Pre-Market After Day One Acquisition Deal
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) said on Thursday that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) for up to $285 million.
Day One will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Mersana common stock for $25 per share in cash at closing, in addition to a contingent value right (CVR) that allows holders to receive up to an aggregate of $30.25 per CVR upon the completion of certain milestones.
The upfront purchase price of $25 alone represents a premium of 182% from Mersana's closing price on Wednesday. The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2026.
MRSN shares traded 206% higher in the pre-market session at the time of writing.
