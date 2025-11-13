Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Strikes Wechat Deal With Tencent, Will Earn 15% From Purchases In Mini Games, Apps: Report

2025-11-13 08:12:07
Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Tencent Holdings have reached a deal, allowing the iPhone maker to take a 15% cut in exchange for handling payments.

According to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple will receive a 15% cut of purchases of mini games and apps within the WeChat app. Apple and Tencent were in negotiations over this issue for more than a year.

The iPhone maker had demanded that Tencent fix the loopholes used by app makers to direct users to external payment services, circumventing the 30% app store commission charged by Apple.

Apple shares were up 0.2% in Thursday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

