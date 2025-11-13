Sundora Turns Black Friday Into Shopfest

Dhaka: This year, Sundora is turning the season's biggest shopping moment into something uniquely its own – Shopfest – a celebration running till November 30.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off across beauty, lifestyle, and toys both in-store and online at com.

At Sundora Beauty, customers can indulge in curated collections from world-renowned brands including MAC, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Carolina Herrera, and Yankee Candle. At Sundora Toys, children and enthusiasts will find timeless favorites like LEGO, Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Crayola.

Stores in Banani, Gulshan, Dhanmondi, and Jamuna Future Park will be transformed with festive décor, live demonstrations, and interactive play zones, creating a true festival atmosphere. The same offers are also available online, ensuring everyone can take part.

“Shopfest is our way of celebrating the season with a local twist and inviting everyone to be part of the fun,” said Munawwar Chowdhury, Retail Marketing Lead, Sundora.“It's more than a sale, it's a community celebration.”

Whether you are discovering your next signature scent, choosing the perfect toy, or simply enjoying a day out with loved ones, Shopfest invites you to celebrate the joy of shopping the Sundora way.

