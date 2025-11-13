A Leader's Guide To Scope 3 ROI Webinar Hosted By Arbor During Canada Climate Week Xchange
The event brings together experts in data, finance, and sustainable apparel to provide an actionable playbook for business leaders. The discussion will focus on turning complex Scope 3 emissions and supply chain challenges into a measurable competitive advantage and a key driver of sustainability's ROI.
As regulatory expectations rise (SBTi V2, CSRD ) and stakeholders demand greater transparency, Scope 3 has become the new frontier of climate leadership. This panel will explore how companies can tackle data complexity with AI, manage new regulatory risks like the ISO -GHG Protocol partnership, and move beyond compliance to find real business value.
The expert panel will feature:
- Ben Grande Myriam Laroche, Senior Apparel & Textile Sustainability Strategist & Co-Founder at Collective Détour
Panellists will share real-world examples and case studies on how companies are using automated Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) and detailed carbon data to increase customer retention, attract investment, and drive sales.
"Too many companies see Scope 3 as just a compliance burden," said Abdullah Choudhry, Co-Founder & Chief Impact Officer at Arbor. "This panel will provide a clear playbook for leaders to move beyond reporting and use decarbonization as a core driver for business value and reaching net-zero."
The event is part of CCWX 2025, which runs from November 24 to November 30. Arbor is proud to support the CCWX 2025 Climate Champions: The Nature Conservancy of Canada and Indigenous Clean Tech.
Event details:
- Title: A Leader's Guide to Scope 3 ROI Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Format/Location: Virtual Registration: Free registration is available on the event page.
To learn more about this webinar or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .
