Qatar Appoints New Ambassador To Turkmenistan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 13. Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Taher has formally embarked on his tenure as Qatar's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, following the presentation of his credentials to Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.
