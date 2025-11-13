Qatar Appoints New Ambassador To Turkmenistan

During their discussions, the diplomats committed to enhancing Turkmen-Qatari cooperation across a range of areas, including politics, economics, trade, culture, and humanitarian affairs. They underscored the significance of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with its next session set to take place in Doha later this month.

The diplomats also addressed the significant high-level engagement and participation in Turkmenistan's observance of the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality. They commended the fruitful collaboration between the two nations within various international organizations, notably the United Nations.