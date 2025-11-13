Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc. Announces Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF Listing On The TSX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc. (“Rocklinc”) is pleased to announce the listing of units of Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF (the“ETF”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). Units of the ETF are trading on the TSX under the ticker symbol“RKLC”.

Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide long-term total returns, consisting of both income and capital gains, by investing primarily in a portfolio of global equity securities. Rocklinc pursues a value approach to investing. Rocklinc's goal is to create long-term wealth for investors. Rocklinc attempts to achieve this goal by following a well-proven and disciplined investment philosophy: it aims to buy what it believes to be high-quality businesses in strong, long-term growth industries and intends to hold these investments for the long run.

“We are excited to introduce the Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF to the market, building on our proven expertise in value investing,” said Jonathan Wellum, President and CEO of Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc.“This ETF offers investors an accessible way to participate in our disciplined, research-driven approach to building wealth over the long term, while leveraging the efficiency and liquidity of the ETF structure.”

The ETF is available to investors through the TSX, providing a convenient vehicle for both retail and institutional clients seeking exposure to high-quality value opportunities.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds. Please read the prospectus of the ETF before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For additional information, please visit, e-mail... or call (905)-631-5462.

About Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc.

Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Burlington, Ontario, focused on creating customized portfolios of high-quality assets tailored to clients' needs. With a commitment to value investing, Rocklinc offers wealth management solutions aimed at long-term growth, capital protection, and personalized service. For more information, visit .