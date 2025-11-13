Byrna Technologies Sets Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in the months of November and December.

Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 18, 2025

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel (New York, NY)

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

ROTH 14th Annual Technology Conference

Date: November 19, 2025

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Times Square (New York, NY)

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

Furey Hidden Gems Corporate Access Conference

Date: November 24, 2025

Location: Virtual

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

ROTH 14th Annual Deer Valley Event

Date: December 10-13, 2025

Location: Montage Deer Valley (Park City, UT)

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE, and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

