Byrna Technologies Sets Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference
Date: November 18, 2025
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel (New York, NY)
Format: One-on-one and small group meetings
ROTH 14th Annual Technology Conference
Date: November 19, 2025
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Times Square (New York, NY)
Format: One-on-one and small group meetings
Furey Hidden Gems Corporate Access Conference
Date: November 24, 2025
Location: Virtual
Format: One-on-one and small group meetings
ROTH 14th Annual Deer Valley Event
Date: December 10-13, 2025
Location: Montage Deer Valley (Park City, UT)
Format: One-on-one and small group meetings
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Byrna's management team, please contact Gateway Group at ....
About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE, and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.
Investor Contact:
Tom Colton and Alec Wilson
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment