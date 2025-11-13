Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister in Ankara

2025-11-13 07:52:01
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Ankara, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.

According to official statements, the talks took place at the headquarters of the Justice and Development (AK) Party and were held behind closed doors.

Also present at the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Presidential Chief Advisor for Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç, reflecting the importance Ankara places on high-level diplomatic engagement with Cairo.

