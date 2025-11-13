403
S. Korea approves ten years extension to oldest active nuclear reactor
(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Thursday that it has granted a 10-year operational extension to Kori-2, the country’s oldest active nuclear reactor, in a move expected to influence decisions on the future of other aging reactors.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the extension, which is likely to serve as a model for nine additional reactors whose operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., intends to request similar lifespan extensions. Kori-2, located on the southeastern coast, originally began commercial operations in 1983 and was taken offline two years ago after nearly 40 years of service. In contrast, Kori-1 and Wolsong-1 have been permanently decommissioned.
While the current Lee Jae Myung administration continues to push for renewable energy, industry experts have warned of potential electricity shortages, especially as demand grows due to artificial intelligence development and other industrial needs.
South Korea currently maintains 26 nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 25,609 megawatts electric (MWe). In 2024, the country’s nuclear facilities produced 188,754 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, according to reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The decision to extend Kori-2’s life reflects a balancing act between maintaining energy security and advancing renewable initiatives.
