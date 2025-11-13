HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok: Premium HONGQI Is Official Vehicle At St. Petersburg Forum Again

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2025 8:37 am - HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok: Premium HONGQI becomes official vehicle at the St. Petersburg Forum for the third time

The premium HONGQI brand is represented at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, confirming its status as a reliable partner for cultural projects. The brand's vehicles are providing transportation support for the XI St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures for the third time. The event, held in September 2025 with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation, brought together over two thousand participants - renowned artists, top managers of Russian companies and representatives of government agencies. The forum serves as an open platform for the exchange of ideas and the development of strategies for the international cultural environment.

A return to culture - new opportunities - is the key theme of this year's forum. It reflects the desire to combine respect for tradition with the search for innovative solutions, which is consistent with HONGQI's philosophy.

Ten HONGQI HQ9 business-class minivans and 15 HONGQI H9 executive sedans were provided for forum guests and participants. These vehicles provided a high level of comfort and underscored the event's international status. The brand's regular participation in iconic cultural events confirms its status as one of the symbols of the modern premium lifestyle.

The HONGQI brand has a 67-year history and is actively represented in the Russian market today. The brand's range of vehicles is available at the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership: from the H5, H6 and H9 executive sedans to the HS3, HS5, HS7 and HS9 premium crossovers and the innovative E-HS9 electric models. Customers have already appreciated the high level of service that meets international standards.

"This is not the first time the HONGQI brand, represented at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and has been the official vehicle of the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures. This is a sign of recognition of the quality, technology and high level of comfort of HONGQI vehicles. This allows the brand to maintain a strong position at major international venues. HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok customers can purchase the most modern and reliable vehicles," – Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented.