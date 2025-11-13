Caribbean Travel Industry Reports Strong Black Friday Booking Activity As Couples Prioritize Experience-Based Spending

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sandals Black Friday Sale"Pixie Honeymoons Sees Record Interest in Romantic All-Inclusive Getaways During Annual Sandals Resorts Promotion

As Black Friday approaches, Pixie Honeymoons is highlighting extraordinary savings available through Sandals Resorts, with couples-only all-inclusive Caribbean vacations now offering up to 65% off and up to $1,500 in booking credits. The Sandals Black Friday sale represents one of the year's best opportunities for couples to book their dream romantic getaway at exceptional value.

The limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacation deals apply to all Sandals Resorts properties across the Caribbean, including destinations in Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Antigua, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sandals Black Friday Sale Highlights:



Save up to 65% off regular all-inclusive rates

Up to $1,500 in booking credits on select room categories

Luxury Included® benefits featuring unlimited premium dining, top-shelf spirits, water sports, land activities, and entertainment

Extended travel windows with available dates through 2026 and 2027

Premium room categories starting from $199 per person per night Booking Window Now - December 2, 2025



"Black Friday has become the premier time for couples to plan their romantic Caribbean vacations," said Steve from Pixie Honeymoons. "The Sandals Black Friday sale offers incredible value on luxury all-inclusive resorts, and we're seeing tremendous interest from couples looking to lock in these savings for honeymoons, anniversaries, and romantic escapes throughout 2026."

Pixie Honeymoons specializes in helping couples navigate Sandals Resorts' extensive portfolio to find the perfect match for their vacation style, whether seeking beachfront butler suites, overwater bungalows, or oceanview villas with private pools.

Best Travel Periods for Sandals Black Friday Savings:

Pixie Honeymoons travel experts recommend booking during these optimal periods, blackout dates do apply:



Fall Romance: September – October 2026 for tranquil, crowd-free escapes

Winter Warmth: December 2025 – January 2026 for holiday and New Year celebrations Spring Getaways: March – May 2026 for ideal Caribbean weather



"When couples book their Sandals vacation through Pixie Honeymoons during the Black Friday sale, they receive personalized service, transparent pricing with no hidden fees, and expert guidance on resort selection and timing," added Steve. "Our thousands of satisfied clients trust us to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable experiences."

The Sandals Luxury Included® vacation includes unlimited gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort, premium spirits and Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines, all land and water sports including scuba diving for certified divers, airport transfers, tips and taxes, and nightly entertainment-all with no wristbands required.

Sandals Resorts exclusively caters to couples, creating an adults-only atmosphere perfect for romance, relaxation, and celebration. Each resort features multiple pools, swim-up bars, beachfront settings, and innovative amenities like Red Lane® Spas and private offshore islands.

Popular Sandals Black Friday Destinations:



Sandals Royal Caribbean & Private Island, Jamaica

Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Saint Lucia

Sandals Royal Bahamian, Nassau, Bahamas

Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa Sandals Dunn's River, Jamaica



Availability is limited and subject to booking restrictions. Couples interested in securing these Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacation deals are encouraged to contact Pixie Honeymoons early, as premium room categories and popular travel dates typically sell out quickly during promotional periods.

For complete details about the Sandals Black Friday sale, personalized booking assistance, current special offers including the weekly Sandals 777 deals, and expert Caribbean vacation planning, visit PixieHoneymoons or contact their team of Sandals specialists.

About Pixie Honeymoons:

Pixie Honeymoons is a trusted authorized travel agency specializing in Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts Caribbean vacations. With thousands of satisfied clients and expert knowledge of all-inclusive luxury resort experiences, Pixie Honeymoons provides personalized service, transparent pricing, and exceptional hospitality. The agency helps couples and families plan perfect Caribbean getaways with access to exclusive deals and insider knowledge of resort amenities and experiences.