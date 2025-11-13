Grade Control Drilling At Moss Main Zone Defines Higher Grade Corridors Intersecting 78.4M Of 1.44 G/T Au From 15.6M
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|LENGTH (m)
|TRUE WIDTH (m)
| CUT GRADE
(g/t Au)
| UNCUT GRADE
(g/t Au)
|MMD-25-228
|8.00
|16.30
|8.30
|5.9
|0.85
|0.85
|MMD-25-228
|9.00
|11.60
|2.60
|1.8
|1.65
|1.65
|MMD-25-228
|37.90
|111.00
|73.10
|52.3
|1.08
|1.08
|MMD-25-228
|76.10
|86.05
|9.95
|7.1
|2.65
|2.65
|MMD-25-228
|92.50
|98.00
|5.50
|3.9
|1.63
|1.63
|MMD-25-228
|105.00
|107.00
|2.00
|1.4
|11.6
|11.6
|MMD-25-228
|133.00
|138.00
|5.00
|3.6
|1.73
|1.73
|MMD-25-228
|144.00
|156.40
|12.40
|9.0
|0.90
|0.90
|MMD-25-228
|146.60
|149.35
|2.75
|2.0
|2.49
|2.49
|MMD-25-232
|5.00
|23.00
|18.00
|12.7
|0.52
|0.52
|MMD-25-232
|10.20
|12.20
|2.00
|1.4
|1.66
|1.66
|MMD-25-232
|43.00
|45.25
|2.25
|1.6
|1.35
|1.35
|MMD-25-232
|81.00
|122.00
|41.00
|29.5
|0.66
|0.66
|MMD-25-232
|88.00
|94.30
|6.30
|4.5
|1.34
|1.34
|MMD-25-232
|111.75
|117.90
|6.15
|4.4
|1.13
|1.13
|MMD-25-232
|130.00
|134.50
|4.50
|3.2
|1.08
|1.08
|MMD-25-232
|140.00
|146.00
|6.00
|4.3
|0.68
|0.68
|MMD-25-232
|152.00
|157.10
|5.10
|3.7
|5.60
|5.60
|MMD-25-232
|167.20
|180.00
|12.80
|9.3
|2.41
|2.41
|MMD-25-232
|167.20
|177.00
|9.80
|7.1
|2.95
|2.95
|MMD-25-232
|192.00
|196.00
|4.00
|2.9
|0.36
|0.36
|MMD-25-232
|205.80
|209.05
|3.25
|2.4
|0.40
|0.40
|MMD-25-233
|13.65
|19.40
|5.75
|4.0
|0.74
|0.74
|MMD-25-233
|28.95
|44.00
|15.05
|10.6
|0.75
|0.75
|MMD-25-233
|36.00
|44.00
|8.00
|5.6
|1.10
|1.10
|MMD-25-233
|61.00
|64.90
|3.90
|2.8
|0.33
|0.33
|MMD-25-233
|94.00
|118.75
|24.75
|17.8
|0.64
|0.64
|MMD-25-233
|94.00
|100.00
|6.00
|4.3
|1.19
|1.19
|MMD-25-233
|133.00
|144.00
|11.00
|8.0
|1.73
|1.73
|MMD-25-233
|133.00
|137.00
|4.00
|2.9
|3.69
|3.69
|MMD-25-233
|178.00
|190.00
|12.00
|8.8
|3.21
|3.21
|MMD-25-233
|178.00
|182.00
|4.00
|2.9
|8.32
|8.32
|MMD-25-233
|188.00
|190.00
|2.00
|1.5
|1.84
|1.84
|MMD-25-233
|208.00
|220.00
|12.00
|8.9
|0.41
|0.41
|MMD-25-234
|4.00
|6.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.50
|0.50
|MMD-25-234
|13.30
|18.00
|4.70
|3.4
|1.16
|1.16
|MMD-25-234
|13.30
|16.00
|2.70
|1.9
|1.43
|1.43
|MMD-25-234
|24.00
|26.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.10
|1.10
|MMD-25-234
|42.00
|97.00
|55.00
|39.8
|0.53
|0.53
|MMD-25-234
|60.90
|64.70
|3.80
|2.7
|1.59
|1.59
|MMD-25-234
|94.00
|97.00
|3.00
|2.2
|2.10
|2.10
|MMD-25-234
|105.00
|107.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.66
|0.66
|MMD-25-234
|118.40
|159.45
|41.05
|29.9
|1.39
|1.39
|MMD-25-234
|119.00
|121.00
|2.00
|1.5
|1.68
|1.68
|MMD-25-234
|131.00
|140.00
|9.00
|6.6
|1.32
|1.32
|MMD-25-234
|147.00
|157.00
|10.00
|7.3
|3.74
|3.74
|MMD-25-234
|192.00
|203.20
|11.20
|8.2
|0.66
|0.66
|MMD-25-234
|192.00
|194.00
|2.00
|1.5
|2.26
|2.26
|MMD-25-236
|22.00
|34.00
|12.00
|8.5
|0.49
|0.49
|MMD-25-236
|45.60
|64.90
|19.30
|13.7
|0.37
|0.37
|MMD-25-236
|74.00
|76.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.34
|0.34
|MMD-25-236
|98.00
|130.00
|32.00
|23.0
|0.56
|0.56
|MMD-25-236
|105.00
|110.00
|5.00
|3.6
|1.07
|1.07
|MMD-25-236
|136.00
|164.00
|28.00
|20.2
|0.97
|0.97
|MMD-25-236
|136.00
|142.00
|6.00
|4.3
|2.27
|2.27
|MMD-25-236
|159.00
|162.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.16
|1.16
|MMD-25-236
|179.00
|203.00
|24.00
|17.4
|1.01
|1.01
|MMD-25-236
|181.00
|196.00
|15.00
|10.9
|1.48
|1.48
|MMD-25-236
|219.00
|224.00
|5.00
|3.6
|0.44
|0.44
|MMD-25-237
|31.70
|74.00
|42.30
|29.7
|0.96
|0.96
|MMD-25-237
|44.00
|48.00
|4.00
|2.8
|1.11
|1.11
|MMD-25-237
|54.00
|71.00
|17.00
|12.0
|1.36
|1.36
|MMD-25-237
|98.00
|101.25
|3.25
|2.3
|0.62
|0.62
|MMD-25-237
|115.00
|122.00
|7.00
|5.0
|0.30
|0.30
|MMD-25-237
|141.00
|150.90
|9.90
|7.0
|2.09
|2.09
|MMD-25-237
|141.00
|147.00
|6.00
|4.3
|3.14
|3.14
|MMD-25-237
|160.00
|179.30
|19.30
|13.7
|0.56
|0.56
|MMD-25-237
|164.00
|170.00
|6.00
|4.3
|1.15
|1.15
|MMD-25-238
|10.00
|43.00
|33.00
|23.4
|0.73
|0.73
|MMD-25-238
|29.00
|39.05
|10.05
|7.1
|1.15
|1.15
|MMD-25-238
|50.00
|56.80
|6.80
|4.8
|0.72
|0.72
|MMD-25-238
|53.00
|56.80
|3.80
|2.7
|1.01
|1.01
|MMD-25-238
|62.00
|88.00
|26.00
|18.6
|1.17
|1.17
|MMD-25-238
|69.00
|78.00
|9.00
|6.4
|2.33
|2.33
|MMD-25-238
|94.00
|102.80
|8.80
|6.3
|0.33
|0.33
|MMD-25-238
|108.30
|117.00
|8.70
|6.2
|0.68
|0.68
|MMD-25-238
|128.00
|138.00
|10.00
|7.2
|1.12
|1.12
|MMD-25-238
|133.00
|135.00
|2.00
|1.4
|4.19
|4.19
|MMD-25-238
|147.00
|162.00
|15.00
|10.8
|0.79
|0.79
|MMD-25-238
|150.80
|158.00
|7.20
|5.2
|1.45
|1.45
|MMD-25-239
|31.00
|33.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.42
|0.42
|MMD-25-239
|52.20
|60.00
|7.80
|5.5
|1.45
|1.45
|MMD-25-239
|58.00
|60.00
|2.00
|1.4
|4.89
|4.89
|MMD-25-239
|72.00
|100.60
|28.60
|20.4
|1.52
|1.52
|MMD-25-239
|119.00
|137.00
|18.00
|12.9
|1.46
|1.46
|MMD-25-239
|133.00
|137.00
|4.00
|2.9
|4.92
|4.92
|MMD-25-239
|143.00
|146.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.46
|0.46
|MMD-25-239
|156.00
|173.65
|17.65
|12.7
|1.23
|1.23
|MMD-25-239
|157.00
|173.20
|16.20
|11.7
|1.29
|1.29
|MMD-25-239
|184.00
|193.00
|9.00
|6.5
|0.35
|0.35
|MMD-25-240
|26.00
|75.00
|49.00
|34.9
|0.81
|0.81
|MMD-25-240
|36.00
|43.00
|7.00
|5.0
|1.03
|1.03
|MMD-25-240
|49.00
|51.00
|2.00
|1.4
|2.73
|2.73
|MMD-25-240
|57.65
|61.00
|3.35
|2.4
|3.33
|3.33
|MMD-25-240
|82.30
|85.00
|2.70
|1.9
|1.27
|1.27
|MMD-25-240
|83.00
|85.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.59
|1.59
|MMD-25-240
|90.90
|101.00
|10.10
|7.3
|0.55
|0.55
|MMD-25-240
|119.00
|179.00
|60.00
|43.6
|0.83
|0.83
|MMD-25-240
|119.00
|139.00
|20.00
|14.5
|1.44
|1.44
|MMD-25-240
|154.10
|159.00
|4.90
|3.6
|2.10
|2.10
|MMD-25-241
|7.90
|22.00
|14.10
|10.0
|0.46
|0.46
|MMD-25-241
|28.15
|35.00
|6.85
|4.9
|0.76
|0.76
|MMD-25-241
|46.20
|63.00
|16.80
|12.0
|0.89
|0.89
|MMD-25-241
|52.00
|61.00
|9.00
|6.4
|1.39
|1.39
|MMD-25-241
|99.00
|126.90
|27.90
|20.1
|0.92
|0.92
|MMD-25-241
|104.00
|120.20
|16.20
|11.7
|1.37
|1.37
|MMD-25-241
|146.00
|162.00
|16.00
|11.6
|0.73
|0.73
|MMD-25-241
|146.00
|152.00
|6.00
|4.4
|1.31
|1.31
|MMD-25-241
|187.00
|201.50
|14.50
|10.6
|1.77
|1.77
|MMD-25-241
|187.00
|194.00
|7.00
|5.1
|3.25
|3.25
|MMD-25-241
|213.00
|223.00
|10.00
|7.3
|0.48
|0.48
|MMD-25-242
|10.00
|87.00
|77.00
|54.8
|0.65
|0.65
|MMD-25-242
|19.00
|22.10
|3.10
|2.2
|1.31
|1.31
|MMD-25-242
|44.00
|49.00
|5.00
|3.5
|2.17
|2.17
|MMD-25-242
|81.00
|87.00
|6.00
|4.3
|1.05
|1.05
|MMD-25-242
|98.00
|102.00
|4.00
|2.9
|0.68
|0.68
|MMD-25-242
|112.00
|125.00
|13.00
|9.4
|1.51
|1.51
|MMD-25-242
|115.00
|122.00
|7.00
|5.1
|2.45
|2.45
|MMD-25-242
|140.00
|147.95
|7.95
|5.8
|1.02
|1.02
|MMD-25-242
|158.00
|169.00
|11.00
|8.0
|0.56
|0.56
|MMD-25-243
|3.60
|11.00
|7.40
|5.2
|1.25
|1.25
|MMD-25-243
|17.00
|64.25
|47.25
|33.3
|1.29
|1.29
|MMD-25-243
|22.00
|35.00
|13.00
|9.2
|3.50
|3.50
|MMD-25-243
|70.00
|74.00
|4.00
|2.8
|0.66
|0.66
|MMD-25-243
|81.65
|84.00
|2.35
|1.7
|0.42
|0.42
|MMD-25-245
|3.00
|74.10
|71.10
|50.5
|1.08
|1.08
|MMD-25-245
|5.75
|12.70
|6.95
|4.9
|2.10
|2.10
|MMD-25-245
|19.00
|30.00
|11.00
|7.8
|2.49
|2.49
|MMD-25-245
|39.00
|48.05
|9.05
|6.4
|1.37
|1.37
|MMD-25-245
|69.00
|74.10
|5.10
|3.6
|1.77
|1.77
|MMD-25-245
|80.00
|96.20
|16.20
|11.6
|5.59
|9.14
|MMD-25-245
|81.00
|96.20
|15.20
|10.9
|5.93
|9.71
|MMD-25-246
|15.60
|94.00
|78.40
|55.5
|1.44
|1.47
|MMD-25-246
|15.60
|18.45
|2.85
|2.0
|2.82
|2.82
|MMD-25-246
|24.00
|39.00
|15.00
|10.6
|1.17
|1.17
|MMD-25-246
|45.00
|56.00
|11.00
|7.8
|1.20
|1.20
|MMD-25-246
|74.80
|93.00
|18.20
|12.9
|3.41
|3.54
|MMD-25-246
|105.00
|118.00
|13.00
|9.2
|0.38
|0.38
|MMD-25-246
|125.00
|163.00
|38.00
|27.0
|0.80
|0.80
|MMD-25-246
|125.00
|145.00
|20.00
|14.2
|1.18
|1.18
|MMD-25-247
|6.00
|74.00
|68.00
|48.4
|1.22
|1.22
|MMD-25-247
|7.00
|14.00
|7.00
|5.0
|1.02
|1.02
|MMD-25-247
|32.95
|48.00
|15.05
|10.7
|2.36
|2.36
|MMD-25-247
|69.00
|73.00
|4.00
|2.9
|5.48
|5.48
|MMD-25-247
|108.00
|119.00
|11.00
|8.0
|1.88
|1.88
|MMD-25-247
|109.00
|115.05
|6.05
|4.4
|3.03
|3.03
|MMD-25-247
|152.00
|160.60
|8.60
|6.3
|0.79
|0.79
|MMD-25-248
|29.80
|34.00
|4.20
|3.0
|0.41
|0.41
|MMD-25-248
|45.00
|68.00
|23.00
|16.3
|0.75
|0.75
|MMD-25-248
|50.00
|55.00
|5.00
|3.5
|1.22
|1.22
|MMD-25-248
|62.00
|66.00
|4.00
|2.8
|1.06
|1.06
|MMD-25-248
|74.00
|90.00
|16.00
|11.4
|0.40
|0.40
|MMD-25-248
|111.00
|136.00
|25.00
|17.9
|1.21
|1.21
|MMD-25-248
|112.00
|132.00
|20.00
|14.3
|1.41
|1.41
|MMD-25-248
|141.40
|159.30
|17.90
|12.9
|1.82
|1.82
|MMD-25-248
|148.00
|154.00
|6.00
|4.3
|4.60
|4.60
|MMD-25-248
|166.00
|171.00
|5.00
|3.6
|0.42
|0.42
|MMD-25-248
|182.00
|191.00
|9.00
|6.6
|0.54
|0.54
|MMD-25-249
|11.00
|15.00
|4.00
|2.8
|0.31
|0.31
|MMD-25-249
|16.00
|42.00
|26.00
|18.4
|1.29
|1.29
|MMD-25-249
|30.00
|39.00
|9.00
|6.4
|2.76
|2.76
|MMD-25-249
|49.00
|93.00
|44.00
|31.4
|0.89
|0.89
|MMD-25-249
|61.00
|68.00
|7.00
|5.0
|1.61
|1.61
|MMD-25-249
|87.15
|92.00
|4.85
|3.5
|2.62
|2.62
|MMD-25-249
|119.00
|141.75
|22.75
|16.5
|1.76
|1.76
|MMD-25-249
|125.00
|132.00
|7.00
|5.1
|5.07
|5.07
|MMD-25-249
|155.00
|161.00
|6.00
|4.4
|1.33
|1.33
|MMD-25-249
|175.60
|185.00
|9.40
|6.9
|0.42
|0.42
|MMD-25-250
|18.35
|25.05
|6.7
|4.7
|0.72
|0.72
|MMD-25-250
|34.95
|45.15
|10.2
|7.2
|0.62
|0.62
|MMD-25-250
|40.00
|43.00
|3.00
|2.1
|1.34
|1.34
|MMD-25-250
|51.00
|53.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.38
|0.38
|MMD-25-250
|82.00
|114.85
|32.85
|23.5
|1.08
|1.08
|MMD-25-250
|89.00
|95.00
|6.00
|4.3
|1.11
|1.11
|MMD-25-250
|98.00
|103.30
|5.30
|3.8
|3.84
|3.84
|MMD-25-250
|130.00
|138.00
|8.00
|5.8
|1.16
|1.16
|MMD-25-250
|130.00
|138.00
|8.00
|5.8
|1.16
|1.16
|MMD-25-250
|144.00
|162.00
|18.00
|13.0
|0.77
|0.77
|MMD-25-250
|144.00
|152.00
|8.00
|5.8
|1.36
|1.36
|MMD-25-250
|169.00
|186.00
|17.00
|12.4
|1.99
|1.99
|MMD-25-250
|170.00
|186.00
|16.00
|11.7
|2.06
|2.06
|MMD-25-250
|192.00
|196.00
|4.00
|2.9
|0.62
|0.62
|MMD-25-250
|207.00
|211.20
|4.20
|3.1
|0.49
|0.49
|MMD-25-251
|1.30
|50.70
|49.40
|34.9
|1.10
|1.10
|MMD-25-251
|2.95
|26.00
|23.05
|16.3
|1.73
|1.73
|MMD-25-251
|38.00
|40.05
|2.05
|1.5
|1.35
|1.35
|MMD-25-251
|55.95
|66.00
|10.05
|7.2
|0.53
|0.53
|MMD-25-251
|73.00
|96.00
|23.00
|16.6
|1.49
|1.49
|MMD-25-251
|82.60
|90.00
|7.40
|5.3
|3.74
|3.74
|MMD-25-251
|110.00
|118.00
|8.00
|5.8
|0.69
|0.69
|MMD-25-251
|127.00
|150.00
|23.00
|16.8
|0.35
|0.35
|Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.
Table 2: Drill Collars
|HOLE
|EAST
|NORTH
|RL
|AZIMUTH
|DIP
|MMD-25-228
|668,834
|5,379,174
|434
|149.4
|-45.2
|MMD-25-232
|668,840
|5,379,198
|434
|149.0
|-45.2
|MMD-25-233
|668,871
|5,379,216
|432
|150.0
|-45.7
|MMD-25-234
|668,840
|5,379,182
|434
|150.3
|-44.7
|MMD-25-236
|668,845
|5,379,208
|434
|149.9
|-45.6
|MMD-25-237
|668,876
|5,379,188
|432
|149.8
|-45.5
|MMD-25-238
|668,839
|5,379,147
|430
|150.7
|-45.1
|MMD-25-239
|668,868
|5,379,203
|432
|150.0
|-45.0
|MMD-25-240
|668,831
|5,379,161
|431
|150.5
|-45.2
|MMD-25-241
|668,858
|5,379,218
|433
|150.0
|-45.0
|MMD-25-242
|668,843
|5,379,158
|431
|150.9
|-45.4
|MMD-25-243
|668,882
|5,379,161
|432
|151.4
|-45.3
|MMD-25-245
|668,851
|5,379,143
|432
|148.9
|-45.2
|MMD-25-246
|668,873
|5,379,176
|431
|151.2
|-45.2
|MMD-25-247
|668,854
|5,379,156
|432
|150.6
|-44.9
|MMD-25-248
|668,864
|5,379,192
|432
|151.1
|-45.1
|MMD-25-249
|668,848
|5,379,167
|431
|151.0
|-45.5
|MMD-25-250
|668,856
|5,379,207
|433
|150.8
|-45.3
|MMD-25-251
|668,854
|5,379,139
|432
|150.6
|-45.2
Analytical and QA/QC Procedures
The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.
All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish (" Au-AA23 ") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion (" ME-MS61 "). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish (" Au-GRA21 ").
In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control (" QA/QC ") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.
Qualified Person
Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.
About Gold X2 Mining
Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au, contained within 38.96 million tonnes and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au, contained within 146.24 million tonnes. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( )
