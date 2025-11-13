KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2025 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products or the Company). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.1% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q3 2025 Business and Financial Highlights



Revenue was $561.1 million in Q3 2025 compared to $521.1 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $40.0 million or 7.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $85.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to $65.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 30.4%.

Net income was $14.6 million in Q3 2025 compared to $18.0 million in Q3 2024, a decrease of $3.4 million. Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2026.

“We accelerated profitable sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA improving 30.4% year-over-year to $85.7 million,” stated KP Tissue's Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.“We are particularly pleased with share gains in the paper towel and facial tissue categories, which grew over a 52-week period on the strength of heightened brand support and innovations in the premium product segment.”

“In terms of our Away-From-Home segment, sales and profitability increased both year-over-year and sequentially, bolstered by consumer brands like Scotties and Cashmere selling well in the commercial market. Our expanded in-sourcing of paper also contributed to generating double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth for this business.”

“Looking ahead, we are on our way to delivering a third consecutive year of strong financial results. In addition, we have significantly deleveraged our balance sheet to prepare for the next phase of investment in support of our growth focus. Accordingly, we are proud to announce the construction of a new, modern TAD tissue facility-with production estimated to start in 2028-to meet rising demand for our ultra-premium products,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q4 2025

For the last quarter of 2025, we expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of Q3 2025.

Kruger Products Q3 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $561.1 million in Q3 2025 compared to $521.1 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $40.0 million or 7.7%. The increase in revenue was due to higher sales volume, primarily in the Consumer segment and favourable selling prices across both segments. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $460.0 million in Q3 2025 compared to $437.3 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $22.7 million or 5.2%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and additional manufacturing overhead spend to invest in our sites, partially offset by lower pulp prices compared to the year ago quarter. Freight rates were lower compared to Q3 2024 while warehousing costs increased, related primarily to higher sales volumes. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 82.0% in Q3 2025 compared to 83.9% in Q3 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $47.9 million in Q3 2025 compared to $46.5 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.0%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in IT and additional headcount and related compensation costs, resulting in lower contracting costs, to support growth, partially offset by foreign exchange gains on working capital compared to losses in Q3 2024 and lower advertising and promotion spend. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.5% in Q3 2025 compared to 8.9% in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $85.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to $65.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $20.0 million or 30.4%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices along with lower pulp costs and freight rates, partially offset by higher manufacturing overhead spend, warehousing costs and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $14.6 million in Q3 2025 compared to $18.0 million in Q3 2024, a decrease of $3.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a foreign exchange loss, higher income tax expense, higher depreciation expense resulting from the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, higher interest expense and other finance costs, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA1 and lower income from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products Q3 2025 Liquidity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $388.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

KPT Q3 2025 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $1.5 million in Q3 2025. Included in net income was $1.7 million representing KPT's share of Kruger Products' net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

New Tissue Plant Investment

After investing more than $1 billion in Canada since 2018 to increase tissue capacity and accelerate the growth of our business, the Company also announced today plans to build a new state-of-the-art tissue plant featuring the most modern through-air-dry (TAD) machine and related converting lines in the western United States. This facility will allow the Company to better service its fast-growing U.S. business with ultra-premium tissue products. Location selection is in the final stages and will be announced along with project scope and financing details at a later date. This new TAD machine will have annual production capacity of approximately 75,000 metric tonnes and is estimated to start production in 2028. This new tissue investment will be made within an unrestricted subsidiary of Kruger Products and is subject to obtaining financing on satisfactory terms. The project is currently expected to be financed 40% by equity and incentives as well as 60% by project finance debt. This new facility, along with our Memphis plant and 9 existing Canadian plants, gives us a strong network to service our growing North American business.



Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at a or our website at .

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.1% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit .

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.“Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, items such as plans to build a new TAD tissue plant and its expected annual production capacity, expected date for starting production, the expected financing structure of the project and certain anticipated benefits of the project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including obtaining financing on acceptable terms for the project. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2025 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products' future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products' actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the“Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products' Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at a: Kruger Inc.'s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products' reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products' inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products' brands; Kruger Products' sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products' failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products' obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products' dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products' inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products' loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products' failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products' reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products' cash flow; Kruger Products' pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products' cost structure and Kruger Products' ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products' inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls, trade and tax.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

