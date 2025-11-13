3 Key Reasons Nikki Bella Must Beat Stephanie Vaquer For WWE Women's World Championship

Nikki Bella's comeback has taken a sharp turn. With her heel shift and WrestleMania dreams in play, a showdown with Stephanie Vaquer could change everything - but the real twist may surprise fans watching closely.

Despite her legacy, Nikki Bella has never headlined WrestleMania. A Women's World Championship reign could finally give her the chance to secure that coveted main event spot. With her history as Divas Champion, a strong heel run leading into the Show of Shows would make her storyline compelling enough to earn the spotlight.

Nikki's recent return has been marked by losses and weak booking. Fans have long suggested a character shift, and she finally embraced her darker side on RAW. To cement this transformation, a victory over Stephanie Vaquer is essential. Without championship success, her heel persona risks falling flat and failing to gain traction with the audience.

If Nikki captures the Women's World Championship, it opens the door for Brie Bella to return and reunite with her sister. The Bella Twins were a dominant force in the past, and their comeback could inject fresh energy into the women's tag division. Together, they could chase tag team gold while Nikki reigns as singles champion.