Pelthos Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
| Pelthos Therapeutics Inc.
| Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,203
|$
|513
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,988
|-
|Inventory, net
|24,096
|-
|Accounts payable
|5,666
|1,897
|Accrued expenses
|11,890
|-
|Total current assets
|$
|49,761
|$
|1,369
|Total assets
|126,433
|1,369
|Total current liabilities
|24,768
|4,083
|Total liabilities
|68,180
|4,083
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|58,253
|(2,714)
| Pelthos Therapeutics Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
| For the Three months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Net product revenues
|$
|7,112
|$
|-
|$
|7,112
|$
|-
|License and collaboration revenues
|294
|-
|294
|-
|Total revenue
|7,406
|-
|7,406
|-
|Operating expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|2,316
|-
|2,316
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|19,628
|1,634
|23,984
|4,853
|Research and development
|145
|415
|854
|894
|Amortization of intangible assets
|679
|-
|679
|-
|Total operating expenses
|22,768
|2,049
|27,833
|5,747
|Operating loss
|(15,362)
|(2,049)
|(20,427)
|(5,747)
|Other (expense) income
|Interest expense
|(1,346)
|(39)
|(1,698)
|(678)
|Interest income and other income
|5
|393
|5
|396
|Total other (expense) income
|(1,341)
|354
|(1,693)
|(282)
|Net loss before provision for income taxes
|(16,703)
|(1,695)
|(22,120)
|(6,029)
|Provision for income taxes
|(465)
|-
|(465)
|-
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(16,238)
|$
|(1,695)
|$
|(21,655)
|$
|(6,029)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(5.30)
|$
|(2.93)
|$
|(14.96)
|$
|(11.12)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period - basic and diluted
|3,061,488
|579,229
|1,447,469
|542,036
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted EBITDA
To provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results, we have provided within this press release Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to eliminate (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) interest expense, (iii) interest and other income, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) depreciation expense, and (vi) the provision for income taxes. We have provided a reconciliation below of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.
We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe the exclusion of certain items from net loss in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.
Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
| For the Three months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(16,238)
|$
|(1,695)
|$
|(21,655)
|$
|(6,029)
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|2,812
|437
|3,662
|1,110
|Interest expense
|1,346
|39
|1,698
|678
|Interest and other income
|(5)
|(393)
|(5)
|(396)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|679
|-
|679
|-
|Depreciation
|389
|-
|389
|-
|Provision for income taxes
|(465)
|-
|(465)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(11,482)
|$
|(1,612)
|$
|(15,697)
|$
|(4,637)
Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold (“COGs”)
To provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results, we have provided within this press release Adjusted COGs, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted COGs as Cost of Goods Sold adjusted to eliminate (i) expense related to inventory write down as a result of excess, obsolescence or scrap, and (ii) the inventory valuation step-up recognized in connection with the July 1, 2025 acquisition of LNHC Inc. We have provided a reconciliation below of Cost of Goods Sold, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted COGs.
We have included Adjusted COGs in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe the exclusion of certain items from Cost of Goods Sold in calculating Adjusted COGs can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.
The Company accounts for business acquisitions using the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations. ASC 805 requires, among other things, that assets acquired and liabilities assumed be recognized at their fair values, as determined in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements (“ASC 820”), as of the acquisition date. As part of the July 1, 2025 acquisition of LNHC, Inc., the fair value of the inventory acquired was estimated using the top/down method that considers the estimated selling price, costs to complete, disposal costs, profit margin on disposal effort, and holding costs. Significant assumptions include management's estimates for the selling price and the costs to be incurred related to the disposal effort of the inventory. The non-cash inventory valuation step-up from the acquisition of LNHC Inc. was recognized as an adjustment to Cost of Goods Sold in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted COGs provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of Adjusted COGs has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Cost of Goods Sold to Adjusted COGs for each of the periods indicated:
|For the Three months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of goods sold
|$
|2,316
|-
|$
|2,316
|-
|Write-off of inventory
|(792)
|-
|(792)
|-
|ASC 805 Basis Step-Up
|(1,111)
|-
|(1,111)
|-
|Adjusted COGs
|$
|413
|$
|-
|$
|413
|$
|-
Webcast and Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today at 8:00 am ET to discuss the Company's third fiscal quarter of 2025 results. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
(877) 451-6152 (Domestic)
(201) 389-0879 (International)
Conference ID: 13756828
The live webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website or by following the direct link:
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Pelthos' website.
About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company's lead product ZELSUVMITM (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at . Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regarding Pelthos' current expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some instances, words such as“plans,”“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,” and“will,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs (or those of the indicated third parties) and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to our expectations regarding (i) our belief that we will see continuing ZELSUVMI growth in Q4 2025; (ii) the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of XEPI and that it will leverage our existing commercial and sales operations and provide additional opportunities to expand our revenue while benefiting from overhead cost synergies given XEPI's complementary target market; (iii) our belief that Pelthos is well-positioned to capitalize on large addressable markets with ZELSUVMI and XEPI; (iv) our belief that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted COGs can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business; and (v) our belief that Adjusted COGs provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to there being no guarantee that the trading price of the combined company's Common Stock will be indicative of the combined company's value or that the combined company's Common Stock will become an attractive investment in the future; we may rely on collaborative partners for milestone payments, royalties, materials revenue, contract payments and other revenue projections and may not receive expected revenue; we and our partners may not be able to timely or successfully advance any product(s) in our internal or partnered pipeline or receive regulatory approval and there may not be a market for the product(s) even if successfully developed and approved; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of war, conflict, epidemic diseases, the implementation of tariffs, and ongoing or future litigation could expose us to significant liabilities and have a material adverse effect on us. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts
Investors:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...
Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
...
(914) 315-6072
