403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trumps demands pardon for Netanyahu in his corruption trial
(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a letter from US President Donald Trump urging a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial, according to reports.
Herzog’s office released an image of the letter, in which Trump described Netanyahu as “a formidable and decisive wartime prime minister” and called on the Israeli president “to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu.”
“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote.
In response, Herzog’s office noted that anyone seeking a presidential pardon “must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.” There was no immediate confirmation from the White House regarding the letter.
Under Israeli law, the president may pardon or commute sentences with input from relevant authorities such as the ministers of justice or defense. However, a key requirement is that the individual admits guilt, which Netanyahu has refused to do.
“Israeli law states that the first condition for receiving a pardon is admission of guilt and expressing remorse for one's actions,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said on social media platform X, commenting on Trump’s letter.
Trump has repeatedly called for Netanyahu’s pardon, including during his speech at the Knesset last month. Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, became the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.
Herzog’s office released an image of the letter, in which Trump described Netanyahu as “a formidable and decisive wartime prime minister” and called on the Israeli president “to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu.”
“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote.
In response, Herzog’s office noted that anyone seeking a presidential pardon “must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.” There was no immediate confirmation from the White House regarding the letter.
Under Israeli law, the president may pardon or commute sentences with input from relevant authorities such as the ministers of justice or defense. However, a key requirement is that the individual admits guilt, which Netanyahu has refused to do.
“Israeli law states that the first condition for receiving a pardon is admission of guilt and expressing remorse for one's actions,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said on social media platform X, commenting on Trump’s letter.
Trump has repeatedly called for Netanyahu’s pardon, including during his speech at the Knesset last month. Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, became the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment