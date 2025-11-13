Africa Construction Industry Report 2025-2029: Emerging Opportunities In Urban Residential Projects, Smart Commercial Spaces, Institutional Facility Upgrades, And Industrial Cluster Expansions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Africa's construction sector offers emerging opportunities in urban residential projects, smart commercial spaces, institutional facility upgrades, and industrial cluster expansions, driven by urbanization, public-private initiatives, and innovative financing. Challenges include economic volatility, regulatory, and supply chain hurdles.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Africa, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Insights

Africa region Residential Construction Industry

The analysis reveals that high inflation, currency fluctuations, and regulatory hurdles have increased cost pressures in the residential construction sector, while rapid urbanization and robust public-private initiatives drive significant project activity. Despite challenges like supply chain disruptions, the evolving project landscape - with affordable housing schemes and mixed-family developments - signals a promising growth trajectory for urban residential construction. Stakeholders must balance these economic pressures with innovative financing and targeted investments to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Government policies and technological advancements are further transforming the sector, as evidenced by strategic initiatives such as Nigeria's National Housing Fund and Kenya's affordable housing schemes. The integration of digital design tools, prefabrication methods, and sustainable building practices is enhancing efficiency and reducing construction timelines. By leveraging these progressive reforms and innovations, industry players can bridge workforce gaps and drive long-term value in an increasingly competitive market.

Africa region Commercial Construction

Transforming urban centers into smart, efficient business districts presents significant investment potential in the commercial construction sector. The opportunities are vast for those who can capitalize on the evolving urban landscape. However, economic volatility and rapidly changing market demands require companies to remain agile and adaptable. Addressing these challenges is critical for sustaining growth and mitigating risks.

High-rise office complexes are emerging in Johannesburg and Nairobi, marking a significant trend in urban commercial construction. Urban retail hubs in West African cities are also undergoing revitalization, reflecting the sector's dynamic growth. The market is predominantly driven by private sector initiatives, though selective government support in urban renewal zones plays an important role. This mixed approach helps to attract a range of investment and ensures a robust project pipeline.

Africa region Institutional Construction

Upgrading institutional facilities presents long-term benefits for service delivery and societal development, opening up significant opportunities for growth. Strategic investments in modern infrastructure are poised to yield substantial returns in public welfare and efficiency. Navigating funding limitations and administrative delays is critical for ensuring timely project delivery. Overcoming these challenges requires a combination of financial prudence and robust project management.

There is significant activity in the expansion of university campuses and the construction of new hospital facilities in Ethiopia and South Africa. Rehabilitation projects for public service buildings in Kenya and Ghana are also in progress. Government budget allocations are steadily rising as authorities commit to upgrading institutional infrastructure. International aid and concessional loans further support these capital-intensive projects, bolstering long-term investment prospects.

Africa region Industrial Construction

The expansion of industrial clusters and integration of regional supply chains offer significant growth opportunities for the sector. These trends open new markets and strengthen the competitive landscape. However, the sector faces challenges from volatile commodity markets and complex regulatory frameworks. Overcoming these obstacles will require robust risk management and strategic planning. Ongoing projects include the expansion of industrial parks in Kenya and Ethiopia, alongside new manufacturing plants in Nigeria. Investment in logistics hubs is also being prioritized to support regional trade integration. The sector is largely driven by private sector investments, bolstered by targeted government support in strategic zones. This collaborative approach between private and public entities is fostering robust project development.

Africa region Infrastructure Construction

Modernized infrastructure holds vast potential to transform regional economies through improved connectivity and enhanced operational efficiency. This creates significant growth opportunities for stakeholders who invest in innovative projects. High capital requirements and complex execution risks remain persistent challenges for the sector. Robust risk management strategies are essential to mitigate these challenges and ensure successful project outcomes.

High-speed rail and urban transit systems are progressing in Morocco and South Africa, showcasing dynamic developments in regional infrastructure. Energy projects, such as new power plants and grid upgrades in Nigeria, further highlight the diverse scope of ongoing projects. Significant budget commitments from governments and international agencies are fueling a surge in infrastructure spending. Forecasts point to continued investment, setting the stage for accelerated modernization and economic growth across the region.

Report Scope

A Bundled Offering, Comprising 3 Country Reports: M arket size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029.



Nigeria Construction Industry Databook

South Africa Construction Industry Databook Egypt Construction Industry Databook

KPIs covered include the following:



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:



Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable) Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:



Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation) Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:



Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:



Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)



Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:



Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:



Healthcare green building construction Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:



Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction) Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:



Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks) Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

