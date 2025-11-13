403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saman Bank – Ratings Affirmed
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Saman Bank (SB or the Bank) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed SB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain. The Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
SB’s LT FCR and BSR are in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Iran. The sovereign credit assessment is constrained by very high geopolitical risk, and the lack of access to external funding and foreign assets. Although external debt is low, the country’s external debt repayment capacity – particularly the ability to make timely debt service payments – remains greatly impaired by US sanctions and the inclusion of Iran on the FATF blacklist. There is also the broader risk and impact of US and EU sanctions on foreign trade. External risk factors remain very high. Iran’s geopolitical exposure remains acute. The country’s involvement in regional conflicts, its ongoing nuclear programme, and its support for non-state actors sustain a pattern of sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Renewed Western sanctions in 2024-25 targeting Iranian shipping networks, oil intermediaries and financial entities have intensified constraints on external trade and capital access. These pressures increase transaction costs for exports and erode foreign exchange liquidity.
The reactivation of the sanctions’ ‘snapback’ mechanism has profound macroeconomic consequences, placing further pressure on oil exports, shipping and insurance access, and banking channels. The resulting loss of foreign currency inflows is likely to trigger renewed exchange rate deterioration, possibly increasing inflation and forcing fiscal retrenchment.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ (indicating high risk). The OPERA considers both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Iran, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. It takes into account the economy’s limited diversification and large external political tensions. While Iran exhibits very low levels of external debt, its external debt repayment capacity is constrained by US financial sanctions which have severely reduced the access of Iranian banks to the global banking system.
The ratings are supported by SB’s good market position in trade finance and corporate banking, together with its satisfactory funding profile due to a growing and granular customer deposit franchise. The latter comfortably funds the financing portfolio. Also supporting the ratings is the Bank’s asset quality, particularly full financing loss coverage, and profitability. Additionally, SB has developed a strong position in digital banking in Iran.
The ratings are constrained by the still modest capital position in our view (despite the ratio improvement seen), and a partial reliance on non-core revenues. CI also notes that the qualifications listed (which have mostly long existed) in the Bank’s financial statements for the period FY24 could trigger capital impairments and/or asset quality risk as and when the outstanding issues flagged by the auditor are finally resolved. Operating conditions are challenging due to the difficult political environment and the impact of sanctions on economic activity – this continues to weigh on the ratings. Although the non-performing financing (NPF) ratio remains low, NPFs doubled in money terms in H1 25.
SB is among the leading medium-sized private-sector banks in Iran in terms of assets and customer deposits. Over the years, the Bank has built a sizeable branch network, focusing on corporate clients, SMEs and retail. The current large branch network facilitates better access to customer deposits. Its digital banking operation has also succeeded in growing customer deposits. On the liability side, the high proportion of deposits gathered from retail customers bestows SB’s funding base with granularity and, equally, relatively low reliance on more volatile deposits from corporate customers. Despite the difficult economic and political environment in recent years, including 2025, SB continues to be a trusted partner for international correspondent banks, with a very good track record in honouring letters of credit and letters of guarantee obligations. Moreover, the Bank informs CI that new European correspondent banks have come on board to SB very recently, despite the political environment. This remains a key strength for SB, reflecting its developed trade finance operation. In particular, the Bank focuses on humanitarian-linked trade finance, such as that linked to the food and pharmaceuticals sectors, and has various trade corridors with a number of countries. These have not been impacted this year according to SB and indeed have been enhanced.
Asset quality remains satisfactory despite the high percentage increase in NPFs in H1 25. Full-year FY25 unaudited figures provided by SB management indicate stabilising NPFs, with the NPF ratio declining to 1.7%, from 2.2%, at H1 25. Subsequently, the NPF ratio has declined further according to management, to around 1.4%. The financing-loss reserve (FLR) coverage ratio (168% at FY25) is at a good level. Nevertheless, renewed growth in NPFs cannot be ruled out given the challenging conditions in many economic sectors in Iran as a result of ongoing sanctions and challenging operating conditions. CI also notes that the inventory of foreclosed collateral remains significant and on a rising trajectory in value terms.
Profitability has improved consistently over the years, supported by higher operating income, particularly revenue from net financing income, aided by volume growth. The net financing margin is satisfactory, but we note tightening in H1 25. Recurring revenues have also been boosted by a rise in fees and commissions income, supporting earnings quality to some degree. As a result, reliance on non-core revenues such as FX gains and profits on revaluation/sale of foreclosed properties has diminished, although in H1 25 there were significant gains from other operating income. The latter reflected receipt of money long overdue from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI). SB’s operating profitability is also good, enhancing both its loss absorption capacity and its ability to build capital internally. The ROAA has also strengthened despite a higher cost of risk.
The Bank’s capital position is just adequate in our view. For FY25, the CAR was 10.4% based on unaudited figures provided by SB management. Capital has improved through strengthened profitability in recent years, together with the retention of profit, as well as a rights issue in FY23 and fixed asset revaluation gains. At the 10% level, however, CI considers SB’s capital position to be only just adequate given the operating environment, providing only a slight cushion against unforeseeable losses, particularly in view of the prevalent high credit risk. More positively, SB’s capital is no longer impaired by unprovided NPFs. Looking ahead, capital will be supported by retained profit, together with an asset revaluation which is set to occur in 2026.
Supported by a developed and growing customer deposit franchise that is based on its good brand name, a high reputation in Iran, and superior technology and quality of service, SB continues to boast a sound funding and liquidity profile in the context of the Iranian banking sector. The utilisation of wholesale funding has increased. However, this is largely from the CBI. While key liquidity ratios appear adequate, liquidity and/or funding metrics could change abruptly given the operating environment.
During the recent 12-day war, SB’s operations were not halted. Some branches closed for a short period but re-opened soon after. Customer deposits at the Bank were not impacted and, in fact, SB experienced an increased deposit flow, reflecting its good reputation. The Bank recorded increased business flow following the 12-day war, with its humanitarian financing activities in the import area growing, particularly in the food and pharma sectors.
In terms of extraordinary support, CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official support being made available to SB in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, therefore, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Even if the government was willing to provide extraordinary support, its financial capacity to do so is limited.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change in the next 12 months. It also balances SB’s improved financial profile against a challenging operating and economic environment.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR could be revised to Positive in the next 12 months if there is a similar action on CI’s internal assessment of Iran’s sovereign credit profile, including an improvement in the OPERA assessment, coupled with further improvement in the Bank’s financial fundamentals, including its capital base.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative if the Bank’s CAR decreases below the 8% minimum requirement in the next 12 months and/or if the Bank’s asset quality and, in particular, FLR cover deteriorates. These risk factors would, in turn, have a negative impact on SB’s profitability and capital through the need for elevated provisions. The ratings could be downgraded by one or more notches in the next 12 months, should external risks increase due to higher-than-projected impact of sanctions and, in turn, impacting the banking sector.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-24 and H1 FY25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 2013. The ratings were last updated in November 2024. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
SB’s LT FCR and BSR are in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Iran. The sovereign credit assessment is constrained by very high geopolitical risk, and the lack of access to external funding and foreign assets. Although external debt is low, the country’s external debt repayment capacity – particularly the ability to make timely debt service payments – remains greatly impaired by US sanctions and the inclusion of Iran on the FATF blacklist. There is also the broader risk and impact of US and EU sanctions on foreign trade. External risk factors remain very high. Iran’s geopolitical exposure remains acute. The country’s involvement in regional conflicts, its ongoing nuclear programme, and its support for non-state actors sustain a pattern of sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Renewed Western sanctions in 2024-25 targeting Iranian shipping networks, oil intermediaries and financial entities have intensified constraints on external trade and capital access. These pressures increase transaction costs for exports and erode foreign exchange liquidity.
The reactivation of the sanctions’ ‘snapback’ mechanism has profound macroeconomic consequences, placing further pressure on oil exports, shipping and insurance access, and banking channels. The resulting loss of foreign currency inflows is likely to trigger renewed exchange rate deterioration, possibly increasing inflation and forcing fiscal retrenchment.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ (indicating high risk). The OPERA considers both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Iran, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. It takes into account the economy’s limited diversification and large external political tensions. While Iran exhibits very low levels of external debt, its external debt repayment capacity is constrained by US financial sanctions which have severely reduced the access of Iranian banks to the global banking system.
The ratings are supported by SB’s good market position in trade finance and corporate banking, together with its satisfactory funding profile due to a growing and granular customer deposit franchise. The latter comfortably funds the financing portfolio. Also supporting the ratings is the Bank’s asset quality, particularly full financing loss coverage, and profitability. Additionally, SB has developed a strong position in digital banking in Iran.
The ratings are constrained by the still modest capital position in our view (despite the ratio improvement seen), and a partial reliance on non-core revenues. CI also notes that the qualifications listed (which have mostly long existed) in the Bank’s financial statements for the period FY24 could trigger capital impairments and/or asset quality risk as and when the outstanding issues flagged by the auditor are finally resolved. Operating conditions are challenging due to the difficult political environment and the impact of sanctions on economic activity – this continues to weigh on the ratings. Although the non-performing financing (NPF) ratio remains low, NPFs doubled in money terms in H1 25.
SB is among the leading medium-sized private-sector banks in Iran in terms of assets and customer deposits. Over the years, the Bank has built a sizeable branch network, focusing on corporate clients, SMEs and retail. The current large branch network facilitates better access to customer deposits. Its digital banking operation has also succeeded in growing customer deposits. On the liability side, the high proportion of deposits gathered from retail customers bestows SB’s funding base with granularity and, equally, relatively low reliance on more volatile deposits from corporate customers. Despite the difficult economic and political environment in recent years, including 2025, SB continues to be a trusted partner for international correspondent banks, with a very good track record in honouring letters of credit and letters of guarantee obligations. Moreover, the Bank informs CI that new European correspondent banks have come on board to SB very recently, despite the political environment. This remains a key strength for SB, reflecting its developed trade finance operation. In particular, the Bank focuses on humanitarian-linked trade finance, such as that linked to the food and pharmaceuticals sectors, and has various trade corridors with a number of countries. These have not been impacted this year according to SB and indeed have been enhanced.
Asset quality remains satisfactory despite the high percentage increase in NPFs in H1 25. Full-year FY25 unaudited figures provided by SB management indicate stabilising NPFs, with the NPF ratio declining to 1.7%, from 2.2%, at H1 25. Subsequently, the NPF ratio has declined further according to management, to around 1.4%. The financing-loss reserve (FLR) coverage ratio (168% at FY25) is at a good level. Nevertheless, renewed growth in NPFs cannot be ruled out given the challenging conditions in many economic sectors in Iran as a result of ongoing sanctions and challenging operating conditions. CI also notes that the inventory of foreclosed collateral remains significant and on a rising trajectory in value terms.
Profitability has improved consistently over the years, supported by higher operating income, particularly revenue from net financing income, aided by volume growth. The net financing margin is satisfactory, but we note tightening in H1 25. Recurring revenues have also been boosted by a rise in fees and commissions income, supporting earnings quality to some degree. As a result, reliance on non-core revenues such as FX gains and profits on revaluation/sale of foreclosed properties has diminished, although in H1 25 there were significant gains from other operating income. The latter reflected receipt of money long overdue from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI). SB’s operating profitability is also good, enhancing both its loss absorption capacity and its ability to build capital internally. The ROAA has also strengthened despite a higher cost of risk.
The Bank’s capital position is just adequate in our view. For FY25, the CAR was 10.4% based on unaudited figures provided by SB management. Capital has improved through strengthened profitability in recent years, together with the retention of profit, as well as a rights issue in FY23 and fixed asset revaluation gains. At the 10% level, however, CI considers SB’s capital position to be only just adequate given the operating environment, providing only a slight cushion against unforeseeable losses, particularly in view of the prevalent high credit risk. More positively, SB’s capital is no longer impaired by unprovided NPFs. Looking ahead, capital will be supported by retained profit, together with an asset revaluation which is set to occur in 2026.
Supported by a developed and growing customer deposit franchise that is based on its good brand name, a high reputation in Iran, and superior technology and quality of service, SB continues to boast a sound funding and liquidity profile in the context of the Iranian banking sector. The utilisation of wholesale funding has increased. However, this is largely from the CBI. While key liquidity ratios appear adequate, liquidity and/or funding metrics could change abruptly given the operating environment.
During the recent 12-day war, SB’s operations were not halted. Some branches closed for a short period but re-opened soon after. Customer deposits at the Bank were not impacted and, in fact, SB experienced an increased deposit flow, reflecting its good reputation. The Bank recorded increased business flow following the 12-day war, with its humanitarian financing activities in the import area growing, particularly in the food and pharma sectors.
In terms of extraordinary support, CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official support being made available to SB in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, therefore, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Even if the government was willing to provide extraordinary support, its financial capacity to do so is limited.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change in the next 12 months. It also balances SB’s improved financial profile against a challenging operating and economic environment.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR could be revised to Positive in the next 12 months if there is a similar action on CI’s internal assessment of Iran’s sovereign credit profile, including an improvement in the OPERA assessment, coupled with further improvement in the Bank’s financial fundamentals, including its capital base.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative if the Bank’s CAR decreases below the 8% minimum requirement in the next 12 months and/or if the Bank’s asset quality and, in particular, FLR cover deteriorates. These risk factors would, in turn, have a negative impact on SB’s profitability and capital through the need for elevated provisions. The ratings could be downgraded by one or more notches in the next 12 months, should external risks increase due to higher-than-projected impact of sanctions and, in turn, impacting the banking sector.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-24 and H1 FY25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 2013. The ratings were last updated in November 2024. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment