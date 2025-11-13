403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG Highlights Air Quality Concerns in the Middle East and Offers Solutions for Healthier Indoor Living
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 13 November 2025– As air quality continues to be a global concern, LG Electronics (LG) is helping households in the UAE and across the Middle East breathe easier with its advancedLG Air Care Solutions. With the region’s unique environmental factors, such as seasonal sandstorms and increased winds during the cooler months, maintaining clean indoor air has never been more important. ’G’s innovative range of air purifiers and dehumidifiers is designed to ensure that every home is a sanctuary of fresh, healthy air.
Globally, people are spending more time indoors, and the quality of the air we breathe at home has become a key factor in overall health and well-being. In the UAE, where sandstorms and desert dust are common, the need for effective air care solutions is even greater’ LG’sPuriCare Air PurifiersandMD19 Dehumidifieroffer advanced technologies to create healthier and more comfortable indoor environments the air purifiers help reduce airborne particles, while the dehumidifier controls humidity to prevent mold and dust mites.
TheLG PuriCare Air Purifier range, which includes models such asAS10GDBY (Puricare Alpha), AS10GDWH (Puricare Double Tower), AS65GDWH (Puricare Single Tower), AS60GHWG (360Hit), AS35 (AeroHit) and AS20 (Aero Furniture) featuresmulti-filtration systemsthat effectively remove harmful particles, allergens, and odors. These air purifiers are equipped withPM1.0 sensorsthat detect ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometers, enabling real-time air quality monitoring and automatic adjustments to purification levels. With360° purification technology, LG PuriCare Air Purifiers ensure that every corner of the room benefits from clean, fresh air, making them ideal for homes across the UAE.
For areas prone to high humidity, L’’sMD19 Dehumidifieris the perfect solution. Excess humidity can lead to discomfort and the growth of mold, especially in coastal regions. The MD19 Dehumidifier reduces humidity levels while improving overall air quality, creating a more comfortable and healthier living environment.
LG’s air care solutions are not only effective but also designed with convenience in mind. TheLG ThinQ appallows users to monitor and control their air purifiers and dehumidifiers remotely, ensuring a seamless and connected experience. Additionally, the sleek, modern designs of LG’s air care products blend effortlessly into any home, offering both functionality and style.
As the UAE enjoys cooler weather and more outdoor activities, ’G’s Air Care Solutions provide peace of mind for families when they return indoors. By addressing seasonal challenges such as sandstorms and humidity, LG empowers homeowners to create cleaner, healthier spaces for their loved ones.
The launch o’ LG’s Air Care Solutions reflects the c’mpany’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents in the Middle East and beyond. With advanced technology and smart connectivity, LG continues to lead the way in creating innovative solutions for healthier living.
Globally, people are spending more time indoors, and the quality of the air we breathe at home has become a key factor in overall health and well-being. In the UAE, where sandstorms and desert dust are common, the need for effective air care solutions is even greater’ LG’sPuriCare Air PurifiersandMD19 Dehumidifieroffer advanced technologies to create healthier and more comfortable indoor environments the air purifiers help reduce airborne particles, while the dehumidifier controls humidity to prevent mold and dust mites.
TheLG PuriCare Air Purifier range, which includes models such asAS10GDBY (Puricare Alpha), AS10GDWH (Puricare Double Tower), AS65GDWH (Puricare Single Tower), AS60GHWG (360Hit), AS35 (AeroHit) and AS20 (Aero Furniture) featuresmulti-filtration systemsthat effectively remove harmful particles, allergens, and odors. These air purifiers are equipped withPM1.0 sensorsthat detect ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometers, enabling real-time air quality monitoring and automatic adjustments to purification levels. With360° purification technology, LG PuriCare Air Purifiers ensure that every corner of the room benefits from clean, fresh air, making them ideal for homes across the UAE.
For areas prone to high humidity, L’’sMD19 Dehumidifieris the perfect solution. Excess humidity can lead to discomfort and the growth of mold, especially in coastal regions. The MD19 Dehumidifier reduces humidity levels while improving overall air quality, creating a more comfortable and healthier living environment.
LG’s air care solutions are not only effective but also designed with convenience in mind. TheLG ThinQ appallows users to monitor and control their air purifiers and dehumidifiers remotely, ensuring a seamless and connected experience. Additionally, the sleek, modern designs of LG’s air care products blend effortlessly into any home, offering both functionality and style.
As the UAE enjoys cooler weather and more outdoor activities, ’G’s Air Care Solutions provide peace of mind for families when they return indoors. By addressing seasonal challenges such as sandstorms and humidity, LG empowers homeowners to create cleaner, healthier spaces for their loved ones.
The launch o’ LG’s Air Care Solutions reflects the c’mpany’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents in the Middle East and beyond. With advanced technology and smart connectivity, LG continues to lead the way in creating innovative solutions for healthier living.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment