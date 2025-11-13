Rich Africa Consultancy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joins G20 Forum Amid Namibian Oil And Gas Drive

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, November 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

Selma Shimutwikeni, CEO of strategic advisory company RichAfrica Consultancy, has joined the African Energy Chamber's (AEC) G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum ( ) – taking place November 21 in Johannesburg. Her participation comes at a defining moment for Namibia, as the country accelerates oil and gas exploration and development following a string of world-class discoveries made in recent years. During the forum, Shimutwikeni is expected to share insight into how the country is turning offshore discoveries into catalysts for inclusive economic growth.

Namibia's oil and gas industry has captured global attention over the past three years, with discoveries by TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp Energia marking one of the most significant new hydrocarbon plays globally. Recent estimates place the country's reserves at approximately 11 billion barrels of oil and 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas, underscoring the wealth of development opportunities that lie in offshore basins. The country is now positioning itself to achieve first oil production by 2029, an achievement that could transform its economy, strengthen energy security and establish Namibia as a new pillar of African oil and gas production.

Exploration continues to gain traction in the country's Orange Basin as both international energy companies and independent explorers pursue new discoveries. Highlights include Rhino Resources' announcement of a discovery at the Voltans-1X well in October 2025. The find follows a string of successes, including the Sagittarius-1X and Capricornus-1X discoveries. Oregen Energy Corporation has expanded its presence in Namibia with a 33.95% stake in Block 2712A while Sintana Energy extended its PEL 79 license by 12 months. The company has stakes in five offshore assets and one onshore license across three basins and is seeking a partner to fund drilling operations at PEL 87. Beyond the Orange Basin, independent operators are advancing exploration efforts in the offshore Walvis and onshore Kavango Basins. ReconAfrica drilled the onshore Kavango West-1X well in 2025, with results set to be announced later this year.

As the country works to monetize its discoveries, the role good governance, inclusive policy frameworks and effective stakeholder collaboration plays in ensuring economic growth becomes increasingly more vital. Companies such as RichAfrica Consultancy play an instrumental part in this process by bridging policy, business and community interests. The firm's work on regulatory alignment, stakeholder engagement and responsible investment reflects a commitment to balancing commercial growth with environmental and social responsibility. As Namibia prepares for first oil, these capabilities are vital to shaping the frameworks that will guide exploration, production and revenue management.

“At this pivotal stage in Namibia's energy story, institutions like RichAfrica Consultancy bring together the legal, social, and commercial expertise needed to translate discoveries into long-term national prosperity. With world-class discoveries and strong leadership from both government and the private sector, Namibia has a real opportunity to become a model for sustainable energy development in Africa. The key now is ensuring that investment translates into jobs, skills, and long-term value for Namibians,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

