Brazil's Record Tourism Still Lags Its Potential - The Region's Benchmarks Say Why
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is having a banner year: 7.68 million foreign arrivals from January to October 2025, with October alone adding about 587,000. That already beats the full 2024 total. But in a global context, the celebration quickly turns into hard questions.
Mexico welcomed roughly 45 million international visitors in 2024 and is tracking higher this year. The Dominican Republic crossed 10 million last year.
Paris alone drew more than 37 million visitors in 2023. And Tenerife-one island in Spain 's Canaries-logged around 7 million in 2024, essentially matching Brazil's ten-month count. Scale isn't the missing ingredient; execution is.
The headline growth in Brazil has plausible drivers: a favorable exchange rate, reopened air routes, and a sharper national pitch. Dig deeper and the structural gaps show.
Airlift is concentrated on a few corridors and can be redeployed overnight. Entry rules have swung back and forth in recent years, complicating planning for travelers and operators.
The“last mile” often breaks where it matters most: dependable transfers, mid-market hotel supply beyond the capitals, consistent service standards, and predictable public safety protocols.
Meanwhile, Mexico and the Dominican Republic sell a clear, repeatable product-sun, safety, value-under stable rules. Paris and Tenerife offer friction-free access, dense transport, and year-round programming. They convert first-timers into repeaters.
Brazil's demand mix is also fragile. Nearly 3 million visitors so far this year came from Argentina, with additional flows from Chile and the United States.
That concentration means that currency swings, airline decisions, or policy tweaks ripple quickly through the totals. To reduce volatility, Brazil needs broader origin markets and more year-round seats into Rio, São Paulo, and Northeast gateways like Salvador, Recife, Fortaleza, and Natal.
The path from records to leadership is straightforward and practical. It involves locking stable entry policies, signing and protecting year-round routes, and publishing safety and service benchmarks for“plug-and-play” beach-plus-culture corridors.
Fast-tracking private investment to expand mid-market rooms where demand is peaking is also key. Additionally, international marketing should be centralized while rewarding states that hit quality targets. Brazil has the scenery. What will win in 2026 is reliability.
