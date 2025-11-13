Delhi Blast: Dr Arif's Flatmate Says Behaviour Was Normal After Attack

Flatmate Says Behaviour Was 'Normal'

Dr Abhishek, flatmate of Dr Arif, who has been called in for questioning in connection with the Delhi blast case, on Thursday revealed that there was no change in the doctor's behaviour after the blast occurred in the national capital, implying that his body language remained normal. Responding to queries after a press conference here, Dr Abhishek denied sharing any personal relations with him and said that Arif had only informed him about his father's health conditions. He also noted that Arif never recalled anyone named Dr Shaheen or Parvez before him. "We were not friends. Initially, when we come here, we do not get hostels, so the resident doctors usually rent a flat. I never heard the names of Dr Shaheen or Dr Parvez from him. He told me his father was a cancer patient. There was no change in his behaviour (after the blast). I got that flat from a broker," Dr Abhishek said.

"I had no idea about anything. He used to stay absolutely normal in the room. He used to come to work, then return to his room. We used to meet as colleagues. I met him after he joined the cardiology department. We were not getting rooms, so we decided to share a flat," he added.

Acquaintances Shocked, Landlord Saw No Suspicious Activity

The detention of Dr Mohammad Arif, a senior resident doctor in the Cardiology department at the LPS Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur, in connection with the Delhi blast case, has shocked his acquaintances.

Kanhaiya Lal, Arif's landlord in Ashok Nagar, near Fatima School, told ANI that there was nothing suspicious about the doctor's activities, even though he had stayed there for less than a month. He informed that Arif didn't use to meet anyone. "He stayed here for less than a month. No one used to meet him. Two boys used to stay here- Abhishek and Arif. Abhishek introduced Arif, stating that he is my partner and a doctor in the cardiology department. A team of four people arrived and began to open the lock of Arif's room. My son asked who they were. They said we have come to take his belongings. My son allowed them to open the door after having a conversation with Arif. There was nothing suspicious about Arif's activities," Lal said.

Institute Describes Arif as 'Bright Student'

Dr Rakesh Verma, Director of LPS Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur, on Thursday said that the administration will ensure that each employee undergoes police verification thoroughly. While addressing a press conference, Verma said that Dr Mohammad Arif was a "bright student" who secured a "very good rank".

Dr Awadhesh Sharma, a professor, stated that Dr Arif is a senior resident in DM/MCh Cardiology since August and left the premises yesterday evening after completing his duty.

Investigation Details Emerge

A medical student, identified as Mohammad Arif, has been detained by Uttar Pradesh ATS, from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials said. Dr Shaheen Saeed was arrested earlier in connection with the Faridabad arms and explosive haul case.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. (ANI)

