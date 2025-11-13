'Jatadhara' 6-Day Box Office: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu's Thriller Holds Steady At Theatres

Sudheer Babu's latest film Jatadhara continues to entertain audiences in theatres. The movie's box office collections remain steady, showing consistent performance over six days despite competition from other recent releases.

Actor Sudheer Babu, hailing from Superstar Krishna's family, is gearing up for a big comeback with Jatadhara, a thriller blending horror and mythology.

The film features Divya Khosla as the female lead, while Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha plays a key role, adding star power to the much-awaited project.

Jatadhara, which released last Friday (November 7), clashed with The Girlfriend. Despite a Hindi release, the film received a lukewarm response, though it performed relatively better in Telugu markets.

According to reports, Jatadhara has grossed approximately ₹6.8 crore worldwide in six days. The film earned around ₹5.4 crore in India and over ₹1 crore overseas, bringing its total close to ₹7 crore.

The film's theatrical business in the Telugu states reportedly stands at ₹6 crore. To break even, Jatadhara needs a share of around ₹8 crore, requiring a gross of ₹15 crore - a target that now seems doubtful.

Sudheer Babu plays a ghost hunter determined to expose superstitions. His journey takes him to the eerie village of Rudraya Nagaram, where he uncovers a mysterious past connection and faces a deadly curse.