John Schofield



Director of Studies, Cultural Heritage Management, University of York Honorary Research Fellow, Archaeology, Flinders University

Having obtained a PhD in prehistoric archaeology at Southampton University, John was employed for 21 years by English Heritage where his interests and specialisms extended into the contemporary world. He was appointed to the University of York in 2010 as Director of Studies in Cultural Heritage Management. From 2012 to 2018 he served as Head of Department. John is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London and a Member of the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists. He is also Docent in Contemporary Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in the Department of Archaeology at Turku University, Finland, Adjunct Professor at Griffith University, Queensland, and Senior Research Fellow at Flinders University, Adelaide. Current research interests include social significance, cultural heritage participation and well-being, technological landscapes, music and place, and application of archaeological methods to tackle marine plastic pollution. Away from work, John is an occasional DJ - he is on Facebook as @HippocampusDJ.



2010–present Director of Studies, Cultural Heritage Management, University of York 2012–2018 Head of Archaeology, University of York

1988 Southampton University, PhD Archaeology

