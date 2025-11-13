403
Kuwait PM Chairs 34Th Meeting Ministerial Cmte On Major Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chaired the 34th meeting of the ministerial committee on Thursday tasked with reviewing the state's major development projects, at Bayan Palace.
During the meeting, His Highness praised the steady progress of Kuwait's strategic partnerships with the nations, highlighting the wide scope of cooperation achieved across various development sectors.
His Highness the Prime Minister also directed the relevant officials to begin setting dates to signing contracts for major joint development projects with several governments in various sectors.
He also noted that high-level political leaders would visit the country in the upcoming period, with outcomes expected to form a key foundation for strengthening economic, investment, and commercial ties.
For his part, Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and rapporteur of the committee, Ambassador Sameeh Hayat said the meeting discussed several issues aimed at creating a major qualitative leap in economic and investment cooperation with multiple governments through the implementation of large-scale development projects in Kuwait.
He also explained that ongoing government-level discussion with global companies continue at pace, focusing on facilitating cooperation and coordination of previous signed agreements.
Discussions also covered the developments regarding the Mubarak Al-Kabeer port, power grid and renewable energy cooperation, housing, and infrastructure developments, he added.
Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora A-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy as well as Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem.
Also present were Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Saleh Al-Majed, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (end)
