Jagan Accuses CM Naidu Of 'Credit Chori'

Amaravati, Nov 13 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has again accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of "credit chori".

The former Chief Minister said that the coalition government is "shamelessly claiming credit" for housing works, initiated, sanctioned and largely executed under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

In a post on 'X', Jagan said, "In the last 18 months, Chandrababu's government did not acquire a single square yard for the poor and did not grant even one cent of house site."

He claimed that the Naidu government did not even sanction a single house, and did not spend a paisa on such housing.

YSRCP leader called this a "disgraceful" attempt by CM Naidu to "convert others' labour into his own glory".

He remarked that a person who steals the credit for others' hard work is no leader but a mere playwright.

YS Jagan pointed out, "Of the 3,00,092 houses CM Naidu boasts about, not one house-pattadar (site title) was issued by the present government."

He clarified that 1,40,010 houses were at the finishing stage under the YSRCP rule. While 87,380 houses had been raised to slab level, 66,845 homes were under construction during the YSRCP tenure.

He recalled that on October 12, 2023, the YSRCP government created history by holding 743,396 house-warming ceremonies in a single day.

Emphasising the scale of YSRCP welfare, Jagan noted that the YSRCP government issued 31.19 lakh house site pattas to poor women across 71,800 acres, sanctioned 21.75 lakh houses, and, despite the disruption due to the COVID pandemic, completed over 9 lakh houses.

Instead of building on this legacy, the present government has embarked on a programme to lock up the remaining vacant plots, the very lands meant for housing the poor and is using yellow media to steal credit for YSRCP's achievements, said the former Chief Minister.

He described this conduct as utterly shameful and said that attempting to seize land meant for the poor and to hide behind propaganda is political theft.

YS Jagan stated, "Claiming other people's ideas and hard work, trying to grab the house sites allotted to the poor, and shamelessly publicising those lies is the essence of Chandrababu's credit-chor tactic."