Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Greece

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Thursday with Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar HE Ioannis Ioannidis on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.