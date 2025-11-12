Solana Company To Release Third Quarter Operating Results On November 18, 2025

The webcast will be archived under the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. It is also a listed digital asset treasury (“DAT”) dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL). Created in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, Solana Company's DAT objective is to maximize SOL per share through strategic use of capital markets and on chain opportunities, offering public market investors direct exposure to Solana's secular growth.

For more information, please visit or follow us on X (@Solana_Company).

Media Contacts:

Solana Company ... Pantera Capital Management LP ... Summer Capital Limited ...



