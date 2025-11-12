New GI Urgent Care Opens To Deliver Fast, Expert Digestive Health Relief Across Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Florida residents now have a faster, more convenient way to get expert help for urgent digestive issues. GI Urgent Care of Florida has opened as the state's first gastroenterology-focused urgent care center, offering same-day access to board-certified specialists and comprehensive on-site testing, without referrals or emergency-room delays.

Meeting an Unmet Need in Digestive Health

For years, patients suffering from sudden stomach pain, acid reflux, or intestinal distress had two options: wait weeks for a specialist appointment or head to an ER and spend hours waiting. GI Urgent Care of Florida bridges that gap, combining the accessibility of urgent care with the expertise of gastrointestinal medicine.

“Floridians deserve fast answers when digestive symptoms strike,” said a spokesperson for GI Urgent Care of Florida.“Our center is built around that idea, patients can see a GI specialist the same day, get tests done immediately, and leave with a plan for feeling better.”

Specialized Services Without the Wait

The facility treats a wide range of urgent GI symptoms, including:

-Abdominal pain, cramping, and bloating

-Nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite

-Constipation, diarrhea, or rectal bleeding

-Acid reflux, GERD, and heartburn

-Flare-ups of Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis

Each visit includes evaluation by board-certified gastroenterologists using in-house diagnostics such as lab testing, imaging, and non-invasive screening tools. The model delivers care in under an hour in most cases, offering rapid relief while maintaining clinical rigor.

Accessible, Affordable, and Compassionate

GI Urgent Care of Florida operates seven days a week, with extended hours to accommodate busy schedules. Patients can walk in or schedule online, and insurance is accepted for most major plans.

The approach is designed not only to shorten wait times but also to reduce healthcare costs by diverting non-emergency cases from overcrowded emergency departments. The care team emphasizes compassionate, patient-centered service, treating every visit as an opportunity to restore comfort and peace of mind.

A Vision for Statewide Digestive Wellness

While the flagship location is in Orlando, the center's telehealth options and statewide referral network allow patients anywhere in Florida to access rapid GI care. Expansion to additional cities is planned for 2026.

By introducing the urgent-care model to gastroenterology, GI Urgent Care of Florida is redefining how patients engage with digestive health, providing immediate, specialized, and trustworthy care when it matters most.

About GI Urgent Care of Florida

GI Urgent Care of Florida is the first gastroenterology-specific urgent care provider in the state, offering same-day appointments with board-certified GI specialists and advanced diagnostic testing under one roof. The center's mission is to make expert digestive care faster, more affordable, and more compassionate for communities throughout Florida. Open seven days a week, no referral required.

For more information or to schedule a visit, go to .

