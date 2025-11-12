WPP Stockholders: Securities Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Class Action Against WPP Inc.

Company: WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) is a global communications company that offers advertising, media management, consultancy, public relations, as well as branding and identity services worldwide.

Class Period: February 27, 2025 – July 8, 2025

The Case: Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired WPP PLC common stock during the class period because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding its business prospects.

The Allegations: According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. The complaint alleges that in truth, WPP's optimistic reports of its potential to achieve new client bid wins and retain its existing clientele fell short of reality; the Company's media arm was not equipped to compete effectively and had begun to lose market share to its competitors.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, alerting investors that the company had allegedly“seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed.” The Company attributed its misfortune to both“continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated,” at least in part due to“some distraction to the business” as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media a.k.a. GroupM. On this news, the price of WPP's common stock declined from a closing market price of $35.82 per share on July 8, 2025, to $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, a decline of about 18.1%.

What's Next: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against WPP PLC. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

