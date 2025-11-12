Serve Robotics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30, 2025
| June 30, 2025
| September 30, 2024
| September 30, 2025
| September 30, 2024
|Daily Active Robots (1)
|312
|160
|59
|182
|49
|Daily Supply Hours (2)
|3,781
|1,723
|465
|2,062
|384
|(1)
|Daily Active Robots: The Company defines daily active robots as the average number of robots performing daily deliveries during the period.
|(2)
|Daily Supply Hours: The Company defines daily supply hours as the average number of hours the Company's robots are ready to accept offers and perform daily deliveries during the period.
Table 2
Disaggregation of Revenue
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30, 2025
| June 30, 2025
| September 30, 2024
| September 30, 2025
| September 30, 2024
|Software services
|$
|254
|$
|312
|$
|39
|$
|795
|$
|1,186
|Fleet services
|433
|330
|183
|974
|451
|$
|687
|$
|642
|$
|222
|$
|1,769
|$
|1,637
Forward Looking Statements
This Serve Robotics Inc. press release contains“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words“believes,”“plans,”“intends,”“targets,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“expects,”“estimates,”“suggests,”“anticipates,”“outlook,”“continues,”“guidance,”“projects,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future revenue generation, timing of the Company's robot deployment, the Company's ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Company's robots, the Company's operational efficiency, and the Company's timing and ability to scale to commercial production.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance
To supplement the Company's financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP operations expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP operating expense, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share.
The Company believes that providing this non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP financial information allows investors to view the financial results in the way the Company views its operating results. The Company also believes that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand the Company's financial performance but also better evaluate the information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.
As such, the Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides the reader with useful supplemental information that allows for greater transparency in the review of the company's financial and operational performance. The Company defines its non-GAAP measures by excluding stock-based compensation, amortization, transaction costs and finance lease purchase option.
Reconciliations of GAAP to these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables presented. When analyzing the Company's operating results, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutes for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
To the extent that the Company presents any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, the Company does not present a quantitative reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (or otherwise present such forward-looking GAAP measures) because it is impractical to do so.
Contacts
Media
Aduke Thelwell, VP of Communications
...
Investor Relations
Sheldon Hanai, Head of Investor Relations
...
Table 3
Serve Robotics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|116,839
|$
|123,266
|Short-term marketable securities
|93,608
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|805
|87
|Inventory
|-
|310
|Prepaid expenses
|7,626
|1,397
|Other receivables
|688
|192
|Other current assets
|133
|-
|Total current assets
|219,699
|125,252
|Property and equipment, net
|30,057
|11,963
|Intangible assets, net
|36,310
|-
|Goodwill
|8,810
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,021
|1,808
|Other non-current assets
|612
|578
|Total assets
|$
|299,509
|$
|139,601
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,748
|$
|4,902
|Accrued liabilities
|3,343
|655
|Deferred revenue
|3
|20
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,669
|666
|Financing lease liabilities, current
|-
|564
|Total current liabilities
|12,763
|6,807
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,478
|1,113
|Total liabilities
|15,241
|7,920
|Stockholders' equity:
|Ordinary and preferred shares
|7
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|458,808
|239,201
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|65
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(174,612
|)
|(107,525
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|284,268
|131,681
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|299,509
|$
|139,601
Table 4
Serve Robotics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|687
|$
|642
|$
|222
|$
|1,769
|$
|1,637
|Cost of revenues
|5,066
|3,501
|378
|10,476
|1,056
|Gross profit (loss)
|(4,379
|)
|(2,859
|)
|(156
|)
|(8,707
|)
|581
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|13,153
|8,078
|1,980
|25,981
|4,861
|Operations
|2,987
|2,124
|917
|6,780
|2,330
|Research and development
|13,414
|9,120
|5,008
|29,414
|17,434
|Sales and marketing
|883
|463
|384
|1,585
|668
|Total operating expenses
|30,437
|19,785
|8,289
|63,760
|25,293
|Loss from operations
|(34,816
|)
|(22,644
|)
|(8,445
|)
|(72,467
|)
|(24,712
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|1,707
|1,794
|483
|5,293
|789
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(34
|)
|(3
|)
|(1,926
|)
|Realized gain on foreign currency translation
|4
|-
|-
|4
|-
|Realized gain on investments
|85
|-
|-
|85
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(222
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|1,796
|1,794
|449
|5,379
|(1,359
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(33,020
|)
|(20,850
|)
|(7,996
|)
|(67,088
|)
|(26,071
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation
|(343
|)
|343
|-
|-
|343
|Unrealized gain on investments
|110
|(45
|)
|-
|65
|(45
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(33,253
|)
|$
|(20,552
|)
|$
|(7,996
|)
|$
|(67,023
|)
|$
|(25,773
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|61,343,218
|57,514,808
|40,586,781
|58,472,679
|33,267,589
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(1.15
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
Table 5
Serve Robotics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(67,088
|)
|$
|(26,071
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation & amortization
|3,387
|37
|Stock-based compensation
|14,919
|9,930
|Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities
|(548
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|1,678
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|222
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(718
|)
|(10
|)
|Inventory
|-
|447
|Prepaid expenses
|(6,229
|)
|(2,776
|)
|Other receivables
|(496
|)
|(180
|)
|Other current assets
|(133
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|3,479
|1,556
|Accrued liabilities
|2,688
|(111
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(17
|)
|14
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|155
|(15
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(50,601
|)
|(15,279
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(20,831
|)
|(5,395
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(125,785
|)
|-
|Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
|32,500
|-
|Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(7,504
|)
|-
|Security deposits
|(119
|)
|-
|Capitalized software
|(405
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(122,144
|)
|(5,395
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
|75,847
|35,849
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement, net of offering costs
|78,767
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of prefunded warrants to purchase common stock in connection with private placement, net of issuance costs
|-
|17,116
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|11,381
|16,325
|Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of offering costs
|-
|4,845
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|405
|87
|Proceeds from short-swing profit disgorgement
|48
|-
|Repayments of note payable
|-
|(1,250
|)
|Repayments of notes payable, related party
|-
|(70
|)
|Repayment of financing lease liability
|(186
|)
|(1,322
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|166,262
|71,580
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|56
|-
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(6,427
|)
|$
|50,906
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|$
|123,266
|$
|7
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|116,839
|$
|50,913
Table 6
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Losses to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Net loss on GAAP basis
|(33,020
|)
|(20,850
|)
|(7,996
|)
|(67,088
|)
|(26,071
|)
|Interest income
|(1,707
|)
|(1,794
|)
|(483
|)
|(5,293
|)
|(789
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|34
|3
|1,926
|Depreciation & amortization
|2,095
|817
|9
|3,387
|37
|Stock-based compensation
|6,642
|4,398
|2,195
|14,919
|9,930
|Acquisition related expenses
|1,040
|239
|-
|1,279
|-
|Finance lease purchase option
|-
|2,246
|-
|2,246
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(24,950
|)
|(14,944
|)
|(6,241
|)
|(50,547
|)
|(14,967
|)
Table 7
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|GAAP cost of sales
|$
|5,066
|$
|3,501
|$
|378
|$
|10,476
|$
|1,056
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP cost of sales
|5,066
|3,501
|378
|10,476
|1,056
|GAAP general & administrative expense
|$
|13,153
|$
|8,078
|$
|1,980
|$
|25,981
|$
|4,861
|Stock-based compensation
|3,712
|2,061
|386
|7,597
|617
|Finance lease purchase option
|-
|2,246
|-
|2,246
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|1,040
|239
|-
|1,279
|-
|Amortization expense
|913
|23
|-
|936
|-
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|7,488
|3,509
|1,594
|13,923
|4,244
|GAAP operations expense
|$
|2,987
|$
|2,124
|$
|917
|$
|6,780
|$
|2,330
|Stock-based compensation
|147
|96
|47
|323
|191
|Non-GAAP operations expense
|2,840
|2,028
|870
|6,457
|2,139
|GAAP research and development expense
|$
|13,414
|$
|9,120
|$
|5,008
|$
|29,414
|$
|17,434
|Stock-based compensation
|2,680
|2,159
|1,741
|6,767
|9,046
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|10,734
|6,961
|3,267
|22,647
|8,388
|GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|883
|$
|463
|$
|384
|$
|1,585
|$
|668
|Stock-based compensation
|103
|83
|21
|232
|76
|Amortization expense
|2
|-
|-
|2
|-
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|778
|380
|363
|1,351
|592
|GAAP operating expense
|$
|30,437
|$
|19,785
|$
|8,289
|$
|63,760
|$
|25,293
|Stock-based compensation
|6,642
|4,398
|2,195
|14,919
|9,930
|Finance lease purchase option
|-
|2,246
|-
|2,246
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|1,040
|239
|-
|1,279
|-
|Amortization expense
|915
|23
|-
|938
|-
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|21,840
|12,879
|6,094
|44,378
|15,363
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(33,020
|)
|$
|(20,850
|)
|$
|(7,996
|)
|$
|(67,088
|)
|$
|(26,071
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|6,642
|4,398
|2,195
|14,919
|9,930
|Finance lease purchase option
|-
|2,246
|-
|2,246
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|1,040
|239
|-
|1,279
|-
|Amortization expense
|915
|23
|-
|938
|-
|Non-GAAP net loss
|(24,423
|)
|(13,944
|)
|(5,801
|)
|(47,706
|)
|(16,141
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|61,343,218
|57,514,808
|40,586,781
|58,472,679
|33,267,589
|GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(1.15
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
|Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
