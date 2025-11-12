Alliance Entertainment Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-877-407-0784
|International dial-in number:
|1-201-689-8560
|Conference ID:
|13756726
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through December 12, 2025, using the following information:
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921
|International replay number:
|1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|13756726
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company's growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by RobotsTM, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit .
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance's reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance's costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance's dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance's existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance's significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance's resources; Alliance's business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance's financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)
1-407-644-4256
...
| ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Net Revenues
|$
|253,974
|$
|228,990
|Cost of Revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|216,793
|203,455
|Operating Expenses
|Distribution and Fulfillment Expense
|9,920
|9,018
|Selling, General and Administrative Expense
|15,078
|13,104
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,286
|1,258
|Transaction Costs
|370
|-
|Restructuring Cost
|-
|50
|Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets
|(20
|)
|(15
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|26,634
|23,415
|Operating Income
|10,547
|2,120
|Other Expenses
|Interest Expense
|2,347
|2,839
|Change in Fair Value of Warrants
|1,462
|41
|Total Other Expenses
|3,809
|2,880
|Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|6,738
|(760
|)
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|1,858
|(1,157
|)
|Net Income
|4,880
|397
|Net Income per Share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic
|50,957,370
|50,957,370
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|50,996,141
|50,965,970
| ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|($ in thousands except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|3,223
|$
|1,236
|Trade Receivables, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses of $890 and $867, respectively
|94,190
|95,027
|Inventory, Net
|121,728
|102,848
|Other Current Assets
|23,091
|19,021
|Total Current Assets
|242,232
|218,132
|Property and Equipment, Net
|11,188
|11,291
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
|18,435
|19,214
|Goodwill
|89,116
|89,116
|Intangibles, Net
|17,631
|18,475
|Other Long-Term Assets
|178
|789
|Deferred Tax Asset, Net
|4,211
|4,211
|Total Assets
|$
|382,991
|$
|361,228
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|173,845
|$
|155,300
|Accrued Expenses
|7,203
|9,548
|Current Portion of Operating Lease Obligations
|3,268
|3,229
|Current Portion of Finance Lease Obligations
|3,133
|3,075
|Contingent Liability
|1,577
|1,577
|Total Current Liabilities
|189,026
|172,729
|Revolving Credit Facility, Net
|55,951
|55,268
|Finance Lease Obligation, Non- Current
|1,127
|1,931
|Operating Lease Obligations, Non-Current
|16,651
|17,432
|Shareholder Loan (subordinated), Non-Current
|10,000
|10,000
|Warrant Liability
|2,109
|646
|Total Liabilities
|274,864
|258,006
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 1,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding 0 shares as of September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025
|-
|-
|Common Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 550,000,000 shares at September 30, 2025, and at June 30, 2025; Issued and Outstanding 50,957,370 Shares as of September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025
|5
|5
|Paid In Capital
|48,595
|48,570
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(76
|)
|(76
|)
|Retained Earnings
|59,603
|54,723
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|108,127
|103,222
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|382,991
|$
|361,228
| ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|4,880
|$
|397
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:
|Depreciation of Property and Equipment
|442
|426
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|844
|832
|Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs (Included in Interest Expense)
|351
|351
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|79
|302
|Change in Fair Value of Warrants
|1,462
|41
|Deferred Income Taxes
|-
|(967
|)
|Non-cash lease expense
|779
|750
|Stock-based Compensation Expense
|25
|-
|(Gain) on Disposal of Fixed Assets
|(20
|)
|(15
|)
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities
|Trade Receivables
|758
|(10,356
|)
|Inventory
|(18,880
|)
|(41,060
|)
|Income Taxes Payable\Receivable
|1,516
|(424
|)
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|Operating Lease Obligations
|(742
|)
|(1,176
|)
|Other Assets
|(3,459
|)
|(486
|)
|Accounts Payable
|18,545
|43,032
|Accrued Expenses and Contingent Liability
|(3,860
|)
|(3,284
|)
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|2,720
|(11,637
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital Expenditures
|(345
|)
|(10
|)
|Cash (Outflow) Inflow from Asset Disposal
|26
|15
|Net Cash (Used in) Provided By Investing Activities
|(319
|)
|5
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Payments on Financing Leases
|(746
|)
|(691
|)
|Payments on Revolving Credit Facility
|(234,417
|)
|(201,660
|)
|Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility
|234,699
|217,144
|Deferred Financing Cost
|(50
|)
|-
|Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Financing Activities
|(414
|)
|14,793
|Net Increase in Cash
|1,987
|3,161
|Cash, Beginning of the Period
|1,236
|1,129
|Cash, End of the Period
|$
|3,223
|$
|4,290
|Supplemental disclosure for Cash Flow Information
|Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|2,313
|$
|2,975
|Cash Paid for Income Taxes
|$
|342
|$
|234
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we had non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12.2 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.4 million in the prior year period, or a year-over-year improvement of $8.8 million. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net gain or loss adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) other income (loss); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization expense; and (v) other non- recurring expenses. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. See the table below for a reconciliation, for the periods presented, of our GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Net Income
|$
|4,880
|$
|397
|Add back:
|Interest Expense
|2,347
|2,839
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|1,858
|(1,157
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|1,286
|1,258
|EBITDA
|$
|10,371
|$
|3,337
|Adjustments
|Stock-based Compensation Expense
|25
|-
|Transaction Costs
|370
|-
|Change In Fair Value of Warrants
|1,462
|41
|Restructuring Cost
|-
|50
|Gain on Disposal of Property and Equipment
|(20
|)
|(15
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,208
|$
|3,413
Legal Disclaimer:
