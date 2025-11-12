374Water Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
|Dial-in:
|1-877-423-9813
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-689-8573
|Conference Code:
|13756490
|Webcast:
|SCWO Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through November 26, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13756490. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.
About 374Water
374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting and follow us on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe,"“could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"“plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to 374Water's revenue guidance and cash runway, 374Water's ability to scale its operations, including its WDS operations by expanding WDS operations to TSDFs and being awarded additional AFFF to process from the State of North Carolina or others, whether 374Water will be successful in obtaining federal, municipal and industrial waste destruction contracts, demand for 374Water's solutions, and 374Water's ability to destroy PFAS at scale, and 374Water's future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause 374Water's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or 374Water's achievements or those of its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Investor Relations and Media Contact
Jim Siccardi
Senior Vice President
Direct: Siccardi@374water
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
| 374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|933,328
|$
|10,651,644
|Accounts receivable, net of credit allowance
|643,585
|269,733
|Unbilled accounts receivable
|2,155,622
|1,653,007
|Stock subscription receivables
|5,041
|-
|Other receivables
|11,851
|43,886
|Inventory, net
|1,897,544
|1,701,474
|Contract assets
|151,493
|136,651
|Prepaid expenses
|439,324
|431,412
|Total Current Assets
|6,237,788
|14,887,807
|Property and equipment, net
|3,483,957
|2,567,571
|Intangible asset, net
|961,566
|1,016,594
|Right-of-use asset, net
|602,713
|691,014
|Other assets
|76,149
|20,847
|Total Long-Term Assets
|5,124,385
|4,296,026
|Total Assets
|$
|11,362,173
|$
|19,183,833
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,241,839
|$
|906,394
|Accrued bonuses
|270,000
|570,000
|Accrued contract loss provision
|1,230,000
|1,000,000
|Accrued legal settlement
|66,175
|335,000
|Unearned revenue
|360,463
|197,683
|Note payable
|7,347
|-
|Secured promissory note
|600,000
|-
|Financing liability
|171,173
|-
|Operating lease liability
|114,866
|101,320
|Other liabilities
|271,666
|17,279
|Total Current Liabilities
|4,333,529
|3,127,676
|Unearned revenue, less current portion
|30,000
|30,000
|Note payable, less current portion
|37,735
|-
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|463,848
|551,376
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|531,583
|581,376
|Total Liabilities
|4,865,112
|3,709,052
|
Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock: 50,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, nil issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|-
|-
|Common stock: 1,000,000,000 common shares authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, 154,261,131 and 144,301,977 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|15,424
|14,429
|Additional paid-in capital
|47,494,670
|43,845,499
|Accumulated deficit
|(41,015,504
|)
|(28,387,618
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,471
|2,471
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|6,497,061
|15,474,781
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|11,362,173
|$
|19,183,833
| 374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|760,417
|$
|81,490
|$
|1,898,484
|$
|433,589
|Cost of revenues
|547,785
|42,404
|1,823,935
|703,245
|Gross margin (deficit)
| 212,632
|39,086
|74,549
|(269,656
|)
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|755,944
|424,579
|1,820,701
|1,526,294
|Compensation and related expenses
|2,097,580
|1,212,602
|5,769,832
|3,010,273
|Professional fees
|257,228
|499,010
|1,678,467
|1,367,702
|General and administrative
|1,462,625
|644,634
|3,589,754
|1,788,117
|Total operating expenses
|4,573,377
|2,780,825
|12,858,754
|7,692,386
|Loss from operations
|(4,360,745
|)
|(2,741,739
|)
|(12,784,205
|)
|(7,962,042
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|11,088
|36,626
|147,153
|215,438
|Other income (expense)
|633
|3,296
|9,166
|88,002
|Total other income, net
|11,721
|39,922
|156,319
|303,440
|Net loss before income taxes
|(4,349,024
|)
|(2,701,817
|)
|(12,627,886
|)
|(7,658,602
|)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(4,349,024
|)
|$
|(2,701,817
|)
|$
|(12,627,886
|)
|$
|(7,658,602
|)
|Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|151,471,944
|132,997,135
|147,044,195
|133,307,818
| 374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(12,627,886
|)
|$
|(7,658,602
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|545,627
|79,040
|Non-cash lease expense
|88,301
|-
|Issuance of common stock for services
|287,450
|373,231
|Stock-based compensation - options and restricted stock
|2,072,559
|878,993
|Gain on legal settlement
|-
|(22,303
|)
|Increase in inventory reserve
|-
|50,000
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(373,852
|)
|(223,985
|)
|Unbilled accounts receivable
|(502,615
|)
|(226,594
|)
|Other receivables
|32,035
|29,657
|Inventory
|(196,070
|)
|(936,934
|)
|Contract assets
|(14,842
|)
|(99,245
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|199,619
|(73,768
|)
|Other assets
|(55,302
|)
|(22,792
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|335,445
|197,158
|Accrued bonus
|(300,000
|)
|-
|Accrued contract loss provision
|230,000
|100,000
|Accrued legal settlement
|(268,825
|)
|-
|Unearned revenue
|162,780
|72,768
|Other liabilities
|254,387
|(14,358
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(73,982
|)
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(10,205,171
|)
|(7,497,734
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(769,801
|)
|(75,000
|)
|Purchases of equipment-in-process
|(588,993
|)
|(838,410
|)
|Increase in intangible assets
|-
|(85,797
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,358,794
|)
|(999,207
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayments on note payable
|(3,109
|)
|-
|Repayments on financing liability
|(36,358
|)
|-
|Proceeds from the exercise of options
|24,000
|-
|Proceeds from secured promissory note
|600,000
|-
|Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net of issuance costs
|1,911,096
|11,912
|Warrant repurchase
|(649,980
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,845,649
|11,912
|Net decrease in cash
|(9,718,316
|)
|(8,485,029
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|10,651,644
|10,445,404
|Cash, end of period
|$
|933,328
|$
|1,960,375
|Supplemental cash flow disclosures
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|5,362
|$
|-
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure investing activities
|Reclassification of inventory to equipment-in-process
|$
|-
|$
|1,819,284
|Issuance of restricted common stock to executives
|$
|114
|$
|-
|Equipment financed with a note payable
|$
|48,191
|$
|-
|Cashless stock option exercise
|$
|-
|$
|18
|Common stock sold with subscription receivable
|$
|5,041
|Prepaid insurance financed
|$
|207,531
|$
|-
Legal Disclaimer:
